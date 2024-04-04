NDP MP Charlie Angus says he will not run in next election

NDP MP for Timmins-James Bay Charlie Angus is seen during a news conference on Parliament Hill on Sept. 21, 2022
NDP MP for Timmins-James Bay Charlie Angus is seen during a news conference on Parliament Hill on Sept. 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 4, 2024 10:41 am.

Last Updated April 4, 2024 11:23 am.

Veteran New Democrat MP Charlie Angus has announced he will not run in the next federal election. 

Angus, who represents a northern Ontario riding, says it is time to pass the baton after a 20-year career in Parliament.

In a statement on Facebook, he says one political era is ending and another one is beginning.

His riding of Timmins—James Bay will expand this month, and Angus says building relationships with constituents in so many communities requires new energy.

Angus says he will continue to advocate for Indigenous and northern issues.

The NDP declined to comment at this time.

