Toronto police officer facing firearms-related charges

Toronto Police Service shoulder badge
Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By John Marchesan

Posted April 4, 2024 5:23 pm.

A 21-year member of the Toronto police force is facing several firearms-related charges in connection with an incident in Brampton almost four months ago.

Peel police were called to investigate an incident in which a firearm was discharged on Dec. 9, 2023. During the investigation, two firearms were recovered – one of which was registered to a Hamilton resident.

Police say the firearm was not reported as missing or stolen.

During a subsequent search at a Hamilton home, police say an overcapacity magazine and 20 registered firearms were seized.

Toronto police say 51-year-old Cst. Frederick Teatero has been charged with two counts of careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited device and failing to report. He is scheduled to appear in court to answer the charges in May.

Cst. Teatero, who is assigned to 14 Division, is currently suspended with pay as the investigation continues.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Over 43,000 complaint notices filed for homeowners who failed to declare their vacant home status
Over 43,000 complaint notices filed for homeowners who failed to declare their vacant home status

Tens of thousands of Toronto residents who live in their homes are now being forced to contest bills for thousands of dollars for failing to declare whether their home was vacant or not. Some say...

2h ago

A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener
A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener

The Toronto Blue Jays have shown off their latest round of highly anticipated Phase 2 renovations at the Rogers Centre. The foul territory area looks different this season with the changes to the...

4h ago

1 Canadian missing, 2 rescued, in Taiwan quake zone: diplomat
1 Canadian missing, 2 rescued, in Taiwan quake zone: diplomat

Taiwan's top diplomat in Ottawa says a Canadian is missing and two others have been rescued after an earthquake hit the island this week.

45m ago

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

2h ago

Top Stories

Over 43,000 complaint notices filed for homeowners who failed to declare their vacant home status
Over 43,000 complaint notices filed for homeowners who failed to declare their vacant home status

Tens of thousands of Toronto residents who live in their homes are now being forced to contest bills for thousands of dollars for failing to declare whether their home was vacant or not. Some say...

2h ago

A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener
A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener

The Toronto Blue Jays have shown off their latest round of highly anticipated Phase 2 renovations at the Rogers Centre. The foul territory area looks different this season with the changes to the...

4h ago

1 Canadian missing, 2 rescued, in Taiwan quake zone: diplomat
1 Canadian missing, 2 rescued, in Taiwan quake zone: diplomat

Taiwan's top diplomat in Ottawa says a Canadian is missing and two others have been rescued after an earthquake hit the island this week.

45m ago

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

2h ago

Most Watched Today

4:24
New sections, sightlines at Rogers Centre for 2024 Blue Jays season
New sections, sightlines at Rogers Centre for 2024 Blue Jays season

Blue Jays fans visiting Rogers Centre this season are going have a lot more options to choose from when it comes to where to sit. Lindsay Dunn reveals the results of a giant renovation to the stadium's main level.

5h ago

3:22
Blue Jays reveal new tasty food items for 2024 season
Blue Jays reveal new tasty food items for 2024 season

Extravagant mac & cheese, trendy rice dogs, and tasty tiramisu are all on the Rogers Centre menu for this year's baseball season. Our Lindsay Dunn walks us through all the new options for this year at the ballpark.

6h ago

2:27
York University students call for refund
York University students call for refund

A petition signed by almost 5,000 people demanding for a tuition refund due to the ongoing strike. Shauna Hunt has the details.

22h ago

0:35
WATCH: German lake turns deep purple
WATCH: German lake turns deep purple

A lake in southern Germany is getting a lot of attention for its unusual colour. Find out why the water has temporarily turned purple.
2:35
Hundreds of stolen GTA cars found at Montreal port
Hundreds of stolen GTA cars found at Montreal port

Nearly 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered in Montreal. Around 75 per cent were from Ontario. Gareth Madoc-Jones with how authorities stopped the cars from being smuggled out of the country.

23h ago

More Videos