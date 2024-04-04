Toronto police officer facing firearms-related charges

A 21-year member of the Toronto police force is facing several firearms-related charges in connection with an incident in Brampton almost four months ago.

Peel police were called to investigate an incident in which a firearm was discharged on Dec. 9, 2023. During the investigation, two firearms were recovered – one of which was registered to a Hamilton resident.

Police say the firearm was not reported as missing or stolen.

During a subsequent search at a Hamilton home, police say an overcapacity magazine and 20 registered firearms were seized.

Toronto police say 51-year-old Cst. Frederick Teatero has been charged with two counts of careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited device and failing to report. He is scheduled to appear in court to answer the charges in May.

Cst. Teatero, who is assigned to 14 Division, is currently suspended with pay as the investigation continues.