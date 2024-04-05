We can clone your pet now. So what’s next?

In today’s The Big Story podcast, years ago, Barbara Streisand made news for cloning her dog. Since then the technology has become much more reliable, and more accessible. A woman in B.C. made Canadian headlines in March for her two kittens, cloned from a deceased cat named ‘Bear.’

Kerry Bowman is a bioethicist and assistant professor at the University of Toronto. “As expensive as it is, anyone could see that there’s a lot of money to be made, because people’s attachment to animals is huge, and people with the means would probably consider this,” says Bowman.

While pet cloning technology comes to the masses, scientists are working on new applications, like saving endangered animals, bringing back extinct ones, and in some places around the world, perhaps even attempts to clone humans. So where do we go from here?