The Big Story

We can clone your pet now. So what’s next?

A dog and cat sitting together
A dog and cat sitting together. (Photo by Tran Mau Tri Tam)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted April 5, 2024 8:10 am.

Last Updated April 5, 2024 8:12 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, years ago, Barbara Streisand made news for cloning her dog. Since then the technology has become much more reliable, and more accessible. A woman in B.C. made Canadian headlines in March for her two kittens, cloned from a deceased cat named ‘Bear.’

Kerry Bowman is a bioethicist and assistant professor at the University of Toronto. “As expensive as it is, anyone could see that there’s a lot of money to be made, because people’s attachment to animals is huge, and people with the means would probably consider this,” says Bowman.

While pet cloning technology comes to the masses, scientists are working on new applications, like saving endangered animals, bringing back extinct ones, and in some places around the world, perhaps even attempts to clone humans. So where do we go from here?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada's unemployment rate jumps to 6.1% in March as job growth comes to a halt
Canada's unemployment rate jumps to 6.1% in March as job growth comes to a halt

Canada’s unemployment rate jumped to 6.1 per cent in March as more people looked for work, Statistics Canada reported Friday. The figure is up from 5.8 per cent in February and marks the largest increase...

breaking

3m ago

Amazon warns of uncertified solar eclipse glasses being sold, purchased online
Amazon warns of uncertified solar eclipse glasses being sold, purchased online

Amazon is warning certain customers of uncertified solar eclipse glasses that were posted and sold online. Millions of people across a swath of North America, including parts of Eastern and Atlantic...

14m ago

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

17h ago

Icy roads lead to 16-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 404 in Aurora
Icy roads lead to 16-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 404 in Aurora

Icy and slick road conditions resulted in a series of crashes involving 16 vehicles on Highway 404 in Aurora, forcing a portion of the highway to close at one point on Friday morning. The northbound...

updated

1h ago

Top Stories

Canada's unemployment rate jumps to 6.1% in March as job growth comes to a halt
Canada's unemployment rate jumps to 6.1% in March as job growth comes to a halt

Canada’s unemployment rate jumped to 6.1 per cent in March as more people looked for work, Statistics Canada reported Friday. The figure is up from 5.8 per cent in February and marks the largest increase...

breaking

3m ago

Amazon warns of uncertified solar eclipse glasses being sold, purchased online
Amazon warns of uncertified solar eclipse glasses being sold, purchased online

Amazon is warning certain customers of uncertified solar eclipse glasses that were posted and sold online. Millions of people across a swath of North America, including parts of Eastern and Atlantic...

14m ago

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

17h ago

Icy roads lead to 16-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 404 in Aurora
Icy roads lead to 16-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 404 in Aurora

Icy and slick road conditions resulted in a series of crashes involving 16 vehicles on Highway 404 in Aurora, forcing a portion of the highway to close at one point on Friday morning. The northbound...

updated

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Business News: Ford delaying EV production in Oakville
Business News: Ford delaying EV production in Oakville

Ford is pumping the brakes on EV production in Oakville. Plus, Dollarama's success continues and Levi's finds a new way to make money. Ari Rabinovitch reports.

15h ago

4:24
New sections, sightlines at Rogers Centre for 2024 Blue Jays season
New sections, sightlines at Rogers Centre for 2024 Blue Jays season

Blue Jays fans visiting Rogers Centre this season are going have a lot more options to choose from when it comes to where to sit. Lindsay Dunn reveals the results of a giant renovation to the stadium's main level.

20h ago

3:22
Blue Jays reveal new tasty food items for 2024 season
Blue Jays reveal new tasty food items for 2024 season

Extravagant mac & cheese, trendy rice dogs, and tasty tiramisu are all on the Rogers Centre menu for this year's baseball season. Our Lindsay Dunn walks us through all the new options for this year at the ballpark.

21h ago

2:54
Messy couple of days, nice weekend ahead
Messy couple of days, nice weekend ahead

The heavy rain could turn to snow on Thursday for parts of the GTA, but temperatures are expected to improve by the weekend.
2:27
York University students call for refund
York University students call for refund

A petition signed by almost 5,000 people demanding for a tuition refund due to the ongoing strike. Shauna Hunt has the details.
More Videos