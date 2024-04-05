updated

Northbound Hwy. 404 closed after icy roads lead to multi-vehicle crash in Aurora

Highway 404 Aurora
OPP say both lanes of Highway 404 in Aurora were forced to close due to a multi-vehicle collision. Photo: Jeff Ducharme/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 5, 2024 6:22 am.

Last Updated April 5, 2024 7:09 am.

All northbound lanes at Highway 404 are shut down due to a multi-vehicle collision in Aurora, greatly affecting traffic in the area during Friday’s morning commute.

The northbound closure of Hwy. 404 is from Bloomington Road to Aurora Road. The southbound lane between Wellington Street and Bloomington Road was closed, but has since reopened.

The exact number of vehicles involved is unclear.

OPP tells 680 News Radio Toronto that one person suffered minor injuries. It appears icy road conditions led to the collision.

Crews are working to clear the vehicles and salt down the affected lanes before the highway reopens.

This is a developing story and will be updated

