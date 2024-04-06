‘You can hear it’: Those with low vision can enjoy the eclipse with interactive tools

Total solar eclipses like the much anticipated one taking place next Monday are often thought of as visual experiences. A person wears a pair of NASA-approved solar eclipse glasses in Montreal, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Posted April 6, 2024 6:00 am.

Last Updated April 6, 2024 7:23 am.

Total solar eclipses like the much-anticipated one taking place on Monday are usually thought of as visual experiences.

Lasting memories of the day might include a few minutes of complete darkness, prompted by the rare alignment of the sun, Earth and moon.

The highlight for others, if they’re lucky enough to get their hands on a pair of special eclipse glasses to protect their eyes, could be a glimpse of a partially shadowed sun. 

But eclipses have historically been more difficult to experience for those living with blindness or low vision. This time around, multiple groups hope to change that by using tools and educational materials designed to make the event more accessible. 

“Unfortunately, there are a number of barriers to access astronomy content if you are low vision or blind. It’s a very visual science,” said Heidi White, outreach officer at the University of Montreal’s Trottier Institute for Research on Exoplanets.

“However, in recent years, there has been a substantial amount of work to try and create educational resources for members of the blind community so that they can learn about astronomy in a very interactive way.”

In Montreal, considered one of the prime locations in Canada to experience the eclipse, resources will be available across the city for those with visual impairments.

That includes the Montreal Science Centre, which has brought in devices from Harvard University designed to transform the eclipse into an audio-focused experience.

Developed in 2017, the LightSound solar eclipse sonification devices use a technique that converts light intensity to sound. As the moon eclipses the sun, light will begin to dim and the handheld LightSound device will emit a change in musical tone.

The science centre will have two of the 900 devices distributed by the university on hand in a special accessible area. The devices can be attached to headphones or to a speaker to project the sound for a group.

“We thought that having those LightSound devices would permit visitors with low vision or blindness to feel the luminosity coming down,” said Sara Arsenault, manager of the Montreal Science Centre Foundation.

“They would feel it at the very same moment as the other citizens around.”

The LightSound device epitomizes how the eclipse can be a “multi-sensory event,” said Daniella Morrone, an education specialist at Discover the Universe, a Canadian astronomy training program geared toward teachers.

“I think there is a misconception about the eclipse where it is only something that you can observe visually,” she said.

“But there are ways that you can use tools, like the LightSound tool, to observe on the day of the eclipse and how dim it actually gets, how the brightness goes down.”

There are also various natural ways to experience the eclipse besides seeing it through a pair of special glasses, said White.

“If you’re on the path of totality, it actually is kind of a multi-sensory experience because even if you are not able to witness the change in light — the darkening or the visuals in the sky — you can feel it,” said White.

“The temperature will drop. You can hear it — the birds will start singing evening twilight songs, and so there are ways you can experience it.”

Meanwhile, the Trottier Institute is aiming to boost the accessibility of education for those with low vision through the distribution of tactile books about eclipses, which were developed by the NASA Solar System Exploration Research Virtual Institute.

Using raised surfaces and contrasting textures, the books explain the Earth-moon-sun system, various eclipse configurations and paths of totality for past solar eclipses.

The institute also worked to customize the books by adding French braille labels near the English braille already included.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime event,” said White.

“It is absolutely critical that we allow as many people to have the transformative experience of being there to witness the total solar eclipse as possible.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigating after man found dead on roadway in North York
Police investigating after man found dead on roadway in North York

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in North York on Saturday morning. Investigators say they were called to the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Bathurst Street just before 6:30 a.m....

DEVELOPING

21m ago

1 woman seriously injured in two-car crash in Scarborough
1 woman seriously injured in two-car crash in Scarborough

Two women have been taken to hospital following a two-car crash in Scarborough. Police say the collision occurred at the intersection of Lawrence Avenue East and Warden Avenue around 4 a.m. Saturday....

38m ago

Weekend need-to-know: GO train closures and film festivals across the city
Weekend need-to-know: GO train closures and film festivals across the city

A GO train closure on two different lines could cause a headache for those making their way into Toronto this weekend, but once you are here, there are festivals galore for you to check out. Here's...
Beijing is looking for a closer relationship with Ottawa. Should Canada play ball?
Beijing is looking for a closer relationship with Ottawa. Should Canada play ball?

Beijing is seeking to improve relations with Ottawa after years of diplomatic unease, and though it's not clear whether Canada is ready to play ball, some experts say there are practical reasons to look...

7m ago

Top Stories

Police investigating after man found dead on roadway in North York
Police investigating after man found dead on roadway in North York

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in North York on Saturday morning. Investigators say they were called to the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Bathurst Street just before 6:30 a.m....

DEVELOPING

21m ago

1 woman seriously injured in two-car crash in Scarborough
1 woman seriously injured in two-car crash in Scarborough

Two women have been taken to hospital following a two-car crash in Scarborough. Police say the collision occurred at the intersection of Lawrence Avenue East and Warden Avenue around 4 a.m. Saturday....

38m ago

Weekend need-to-know: GO train closures and film festivals across the city
Weekend need-to-know: GO train closures and film festivals across the city

A GO train closure on two different lines could cause a headache for those making their way into Toronto this weekend, but once you are here, there are festivals galore for you to check out. Here's...
Beijing is looking for a closer relationship with Ottawa. Should Canada play ball?
Beijing is looking for a closer relationship with Ottawa. Should Canada play ball?

Beijing is seeking to improve relations with Ottawa after years of diplomatic unease, and though it's not clear whether Canada is ready to play ball, some experts say there are practical reasons to look...

7m ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
2024 solar eclipse forecast
2024 solar eclipse forecast

Will Mother Nature cooperate on solar eclipse Monday? Find out in our seven-day forecast.

12h ago

2:59
Willowdale fashion non-profit helps newcomer women suit up to get dream jobs
Willowdale fashion non-profit helps newcomer women suit up to get dream jobs

The Green Line team took the TTC to Willowdale to learn how Dress for Success' programs help local women gain employment.

20h ago

2:34
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare

The Revivo family of Thornhill, Ont. was hoping to catch some much-needed R&R in the Caribbean. Instead, it was riddled with problems. Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

2:01
TDSB holds special meeting amid multi-million dollar budget deficit
TDSB holds special meeting amid multi-million dollar budget deficit

A meeting was held by the Toronto District School Board amid a nearly 27 million dollar budget deficit, while also calling on the province to lift moratorium.

2:30
Toronto homeowners battle 'surprise' tax bill
Toronto homeowners battle 'surprise' tax bill

Homeowners who forgot to claim occupancy have been hit with vacancy tax bills as of yesterday and homeowners are not happy. Shauna Hunt has the details.
More Videos