Canadian soldier missing, presumed dead in Swiss avalanche: Armed Forces

A Canadian soldier is presumed dead after he went missing while on leave in Switzerland, the Armed Forces says. Capt. Sean Thomas is seen in an undated photo published to social media site X, formerly known as Twitter. Thomas is believed to have died in an avalanche in an off-piste area near to the famed Matterhorn peak. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Department of National Defence, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 7, 2024 2:22 pm.

Last Updated April 7, 2024 2:26 pm.

OTTAWA — The Canadian military says a soldier is presumed dead after being caught in an avalanche while on leave in Switzerland.

A statement from the Armed Forces says Capt. Sean Thomas went missing in the slide on April 1.

Local authorities had reported that three people were killed in an off-piste area of the Riffelberg, above the resort and below the famed Matterhorn peak.

The military says Thomas joined the Armed Forces in 2018 and he’d been deployed to Jordan last November as part of the Canadian Training Assistance Team.

He was set to return home next month.

No other Canadian Armed Forces members were in the area at the time of the slide.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2024.

— With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada adds Haiti evacuation flight next week after last-minute requests
Canada adds Haiti evacuation flight next week after last-minute requests

Canada has added an evacuation flight out of Haiti next week after a spike in the number of requests to flee the Caribbean country. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says in a message on X that...

13m ago

Woman recovering after being assaulted by stranger in Bowmanville
Woman recovering after being assaulted by stranger in Bowmanville

Police are looking for a man following a random physical attack on a woman in Bowmanville. Durham police say the woman was walking her dog on a pathway near Soper Creek Drive and Concession Street East...

1h ago

Israel is pulling some troops from southern Gaza; clearing Hamas from Rafah is still a goal
Israel is pulling some troops from southern Gaza; clearing Hamas from Rafah is still a goal

Israel's military announced Sunday it had withdrawn its forces from the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, wrapping up a key phase in its ground offensive against the Hamas militant group and bringing...

6m ago

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces billions to build Canada's AI capacity
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces billions to build Canada's AI capacity

The Liberal government is setting aside $2.4 billion in the upcoming budget to build capacity in artificial intelligence, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Sunday.  The bulk of that — $2...

41m ago

Top Stories

Canada adds Haiti evacuation flight next week after last-minute requests
Canada adds Haiti evacuation flight next week after last-minute requests

Canada has added an evacuation flight out of Haiti next week after a spike in the number of requests to flee the Caribbean country. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says in a message on X that...

13m ago

Woman recovering after being assaulted by stranger in Bowmanville
Woman recovering after being assaulted by stranger in Bowmanville

Police are looking for a man following a random physical attack on a woman in Bowmanville. Durham police say the woman was walking her dog on a pathway near Soper Creek Drive and Concession Street East...

1h ago

Israel is pulling some troops from southern Gaza; clearing Hamas from Rafah is still a goal
Israel is pulling some troops from southern Gaza; clearing Hamas from Rafah is still a goal

Israel's military announced Sunday it had withdrawn its forces from the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, wrapping up a key phase in its ground offensive against the Hamas militant group and bringing...

6m ago

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces billions to build Canada's AI capacity
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces billions to build Canada's AI capacity

The Liberal government is setting aside $2.4 billion in the upcoming budget to build capacity in artificial intelligence, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Sunday.  The bulk of that — $2...

41m ago

Most Watched Today

3:18
Rally against closure of Mississauga retirement home
Rally against closure of Mississauga retirement home

Hundreds of seniors are facing rennoviction from their retirement home and today their supporters held a rally against the move. The calls for government action, as Mississauga families scramble to find their elderly loved ones a new place to live.

20h ago

2:15
2024 solar eclipse forecast
2024 solar eclipse forecast

Will Mother Nature cooperate on solar eclipse Monday? Find out in our seven-day forecast.

2:04
Hold off on you spring gardening
Hold off on you spring gardening

It's the time of year when gardeners start itching to get the flower beds all cleaned out for the planting season, but experts say it's too soon. Videographer Audra Brown with the reasons why you should hold off on your spring gardening.
2:43
Police deny use of excessive force ahead of more protests planned for this weekend
Police deny use of excessive force ahead of more protests planned for this weekend

Toronto police say they will not hesitate to arrest protesters if laws are broken and deny allegations of excessive use of force. Shauna Hunt reports.
2:34
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare

The Revivo family of Thornhill, Ont. was hoping to catch some much-needed R&R in the Caribbean. Instead, it was riddled with problems. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos