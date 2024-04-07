Woman recovering after being assaulted by stranger in Bowmanville

Police are looking for a man following a random physical attack on a woman in Bowmanville.

Durham police say the woman was walking her dog on a pathway near Soper Creek Drive and Concession Street East around 11:15 a.m. Saturday when a stranger approached her.

The man attempted to engage her in a conversation and as she attempted to walk away, he allegedly grabbed her by the neck and told her to come with him.

With her dog’s help, the woman broke free of the man, who fled the scene north on the pathway towards Concession Street East.

Police say despite being grabbed by the neck the woman was not physically injured.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his early 30s, six-foot-three with a medium build, short dark hair, a goatee and a large tattoo on his neck. He was last seen wearing a navy zip-up wind breaker, navy athletic shorts, white socks and dark athletic shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.