Suspect involved in Brampton homicide was on parole for gun charges at time of shooting: Peel police

Peel police investigate after a man was fatally shot in Brampton
Peel police investigate after a man was fatally shot in Brampton on Jan. 18, 2024. CITYNEWS/Walter Korolewych

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 9, 2024 1:15 pm.

One of three suspects arrested in connection to a Brampton homicide last January was on federal parole for firearm-related offences at the time of the shooting, Peel Regional Police revealed in a release on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the area of Vivians Crescent and Stokes Road, near Chinguacousy Road and Queen Street West, just after 7 p.m. on Jan. 18, 2024, after reports of shots fired.

“At this time, the victim and another occupant of the vehicle were involved in a violent altercation and gunshots were exchanged,” police said in a release.

The victim, 29-year-old Tesean Alvarez, was taken to hospital where he died.

In April, police arrested three people believed to be involved in the incident to different extents.

On Wednesday, April 3, 2024, Qeyran Hannay, 24, of Brampton, was charged with two counts of attempted murder using a firearm, and other weapons charges.

“At the time of this incident Qeyran Hannay was on federal parole for firearm-related offences,” a release states.

On Thursday, April 4, 2024, police executed two search warrants at Brampton residences, arresting two suspects.

Nathaniel Bowen, 21, of Brampton is facing charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder and various weapons charges.

Taliek Whittaker, 22, of Brampton, facing a single count of accessory after the fact to murder.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mothers charged for leaving 3 kids in car for hours while they attended Pickering casino: police
Mothers charged for leaving 3 kids in car for hours while they attended Pickering casino: police

Two women are facing charges after they allegedly left three children unattended in a vehicle for several hours while they were at a casino in Pickering, with security later finding the kids playing on...

3h ago

City of Vaughan cracking down on illegal car rallies with fines up to $10,000
City of Vaughan cracking down on illegal car rallies with fines up to $10,000

The City of Vaughan is working with York Regional Police to crack down on drivers who are turning parking lots and other spaces into their own race tracks. Officials say car rallies, which are organized...

2h ago

'I was going 104 km/h': Teen clocked driving more than 200 km/h on Hwy. 400
'I was going 104 km/h': Teen clocked driving more than 200 km/h on Hwy. 400

A teen driver is facing a stunt driving charge after being clocked going more than double the speed limit on Highway 400. In a post on X, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said an officer stopped a 19-year-old...

4h ago

Ontario looks at counting student residences toward aim of building 1.5 million homes
Ontario looks at counting student residences toward aim of building 1.5 million homes

Ontario's minister of municipal affairs and housing is looking at counting student residences and retirement homes toward the province's goal of building 1.5 million homes in 10 years. Paul Calandra...

1h ago

Top Stories

Mothers charged for leaving 3 kids in car for hours while they attended Pickering casino: police
Mothers charged for leaving 3 kids in car for hours while they attended Pickering casino: police

Two women are facing charges after they allegedly left three children unattended in a vehicle for several hours while they were at a casino in Pickering, with security later finding the kids playing on...

3h ago

City of Vaughan cracking down on illegal car rallies with fines up to $10,000
City of Vaughan cracking down on illegal car rallies with fines up to $10,000

The City of Vaughan is working with York Regional Police to crack down on drivers who are turning parking lots and other spaces into their own race tracks. Officials say car rallies, which are organized...

2h ago

'I was going 104 km/h': Teen clocked driving more than 200 km/h on Hwy. 400
'I was going 104 km/h': Teen clocked driving more than 200 km/h on Hwy. 400

A teen driver is facing a stunt driving charge after being clocked going more than double the speed limit on Highway 400. In a post on X, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said an officer stopped a 19-year-old...

4h ago

Ontario looks at counting student residences toward aim of building 1.5 million homes
Ontario looks at counting student residences toward aim of building 1.5 million homes

Ontario's minister of municipal affairs and housing is looking at counting student residences and retirement homes toward the province's goal of building 1.5 million homes in 10 years. Paul Calandra...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Eyes on the sky: Total eclipse amazes millions across North America
Eyes on the sky: Total eclipse amazes millions across North America

Millions of people flocked to the path of totality for a once-in-a-lifetime plunge into darkness. Stella Acquisto with a look at the rare event, and why some locations had better luck than others.

12h ago

1:39
WATCH: Time lapse as Times Square goes dark during eclipse
WATCH: Time lapse as Times Square goes dark during eclipse

Time lapse video shows the sun disappearing and then reappearing in New York's famous Times Square during the full solar eclipse.

19h ago

2:08
An Indigenous-led eclipse viewing party
An Indigenous-led eclipse viewing party

Downsview airport was the site of a Toronto viewing party during the solar eclipse that featured Indigenous teachings. Videograpaher Audra Brown with the symbolic significance of the eclipse to Indigenous cultures and how the community came togethe

19h ago

1:00
Large crowd takes in solar eclipse at Toronto park
Large crowd takes in solar eclipse at Toronto park

A large crowd gathered at Toronto's iconic Riverdale Park to watch the total solar eclipse. Many in the crowd cheered as the light disappeared and then reappeared again minutes later.

20h ago

0:44
WATCH: Total eclipse in Montreal
WATCH: Total eclipse in Montreal

Montreal had one of these best views of Monday's total solar eclipse. Watch as the sun moves disappears behind the moon for a few short minutes.

21h ago

More Videos