Suspect involved in Brampton homicide was on parole for gun charges at time of shooting: Peel police

One of three suspects arrested in connection to a Brampton homicide last January was on federal parole for firearm-related offences at the time of the shooting, Peel Regional Police revealed in a release on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the area of Vivians Crescent and Stokes Road, near Chinguacousy Road and Queen Street West, just after 7 p.m. on Jan. 18, 2024, after reports of shots fired.

“At this time, the victim and another occupant of the vehicle were involved in a violent altercation and gunshots were exchanged,” police said in a release.

The victim, 29-year-old Tesean Alvarez, was taken to hospital where he died.

In April, police arrested three people believed to be involved in the incident to different extents.

On Wednesday, April 3, 2024, Qeyran Hannay, 24, of Brampton, was charged with two counts of attempted murder using a firearm, and other weapons charges.

“At the time of this incident Qeyran Hannay was on federal parole for firearm-related offences,” a release states.

On Thursday, April 4, 2024, police executed two search warrants at Brampton residences, arresting two suspects.

Nathaniel Bowen, 21, of Brampton is facing charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder and various weapons charges.

Taliek Whittaker, 22, of Brampton, facing a single count of accessory after the fact to murder.