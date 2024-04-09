Shapiro ‘optimistic’ MLB All-Star Game will come to Toronto

Rogers Centre
The Rogers Centre in Toronto, home of the Blue Jays. Photo: Flickr.

By Sportsnet

Posted April 9, 2024 7:36 am.

After completing the renovations of the Rogers Centre, Toronto Blue Jays president and CEO Mark Shapiro wants to share the new-and-improved stadium with the rest of MLB.

Shapiro spent the bottom half of the third inning in the booth with Sportsnet’s Dan Shulman and Buck Martinez during Monday night’s game home opener and was asked about what was next on his to-do list.

“You’re never really done, but there’s one major thing left on that list and that’s to win a world championship,” he said. “So that’s what we’re focused on collectively as an organization.”

But as far as off-the-field developments go, Shapiro thinks an All-Star Game might be coming to Toronto in the near future.

“We’re working on that one,” he said when asked about potentially hosting a Midsummer Classic. “The commissioner is coming at the end of the month for a visit, not by mistake because we want to show him what we’ve done here and (we) feel like there’s a good chance of that happening in the next four or five years.”

“I’m feeling optimistic on that one. I’m not exactly sure what the year will be, and it’s been a long time for Boston and Chicago as well … but we’re on the list,” Shapiro added.

Related:

The MLB All-Star Game hasn’t been hosted in Toronto since 1991, when the American League won 4-2 over the National League, led by Cal Ripken Jr.’s two-hit performance.

During a spring training press conference in February, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred mentioned Toronto among the candidates to host one of the final two All-Star Games he is scheduled to award before his retirement.

The game has been awarded to Texas this summer, Atlanta in 2025 and Philadelphia in 2026, but Manfred is expected to award the 2027 and 2028 events.

“I am strongly influenced by two things,” Manfred said. “One, when did you last have a game? Toronto stacks up pretty well on that variable. I think Chicago is older.

“And two, the city. Our All-Star, what’s become most of the week, we need certain facilities and certain types of support … and the city being willing to step up on those issues is the other big variable.”

The Cubs last hosted the game in 1990.

The Blue Jays have been pushing to host an All-Star Game for a couple of years and a glimpse of what could be in the city came earlier this year when Toronto hosted the NHL’s version of the contest.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police officer injured during arrest of men attempting to steal vehicle
Toronto police officer injured during arrest of men attempting to steal vehicle

A Toronto police officer sustained serious injuries while trying to arrest several men during an alleged car theft in North York. Officers were called to Yonge Street and Kingsdale Avenue around 10...

2h ago

Police look to ID deceased woman found in Mississauga near Lake Ontario shoreline
Police look to ID deceased woman found in Mississauga near Lake Ontario shoreline

Peel Regional Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying a deceased woman who was found along the Lake Ontario shoreline in Mississauga. Authorities were called to the shoreline...

2h ago

'There are no words': Etobicoke man wins $5M in OLG Lotto 6/49 jackpot
'There are no words': Etobicoke man wins $5M in OLG Lotto 6/49 jackpot

A man from Etobicoke is $5 million richer after he won the LOTTO 6/49 Classic Jackpot. Rodrigo Merino took home the prize money from that month's draw on Feb. 24, 2024. A spokesperson for the...

1h ago

Construction worker seriously injured in hit-and-run on DVP
Construction worker seriously injured in hit-and-run on DVP

A construction worker is recovering from serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run while doing overnight maintenance work on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP). The incident happened...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police officer injured during arrest of men attempting to steal vehicle
Toronto police officer injured during arrest of men attempting to steal vehicle

A Toronto police officer sustained serious injuries while trying to arrest several men during an alleged car theft in North York. Officers were called to Yonge Street and Kingsdale Avenue around 10...

2h ago

Police look to ID deceased woman found in Mississauga near Lake Ontario shoreline
Police look to ID deceased woman found in Mississauga near Lake Ontario shoreline

Peel Regional Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying a deceased woman who was found along the Lake Ontario shoreline in Mississauga. Authorities were called to the shoreline...

2h ago

'There are no words': Etobicoke man wins $5M in OLG Lotto 6/49 jackpot
'There are no words': Etobicoke man wins $5M in OLG Lotto 6/49 jackpot

A man from Etobicoke is $5 million richer after he won the LOTTO 6/49 Classic Jackpot. Rodrigo Merino took home the prize money from that month's draw on Feb. 24, 2024. A spokesperson for the...

1h ago

Construction worker seriously injured in hit-and-run on DVP
Construction worker seriously injured in hit-and-run on DVP

A construction worker is recovering from serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run while doing overnight maintenance work on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP). The incident happened...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Eyes on the sky: Total eclipse amazes millions across North America
Eyes on the sky: Total eclipse amazes millions across North America

Millions of people flocked to the path of totality for a once-in-a-lifetime plunge into darkness. Stella Acquisto with a look at the rare event, and why some locations had better luck than others.

5h ago

1:39
WATCH: Time lapse as Times Square goes dark during eclipse
WATCH: Time lapse as Times Square goes dark during eclipse

Time lapse video shows the sun disappearing and then reappearing in New York's famous Times Square during the full solar eclipse.

13h ago

2:08
An Indigenous-led eclipse viewing party
An Indigenous-led eclipse viewing party

Downsview airport was the site of a Toronto viewing party during the solar eclipse that featured Indigenous teachings. Videograpaher Audra Brown with the symbolic significance of the eclipse to Indigenous cultures and how the community came togethe

13h ago

1:00
Large crowd takes in solar eclipse at Toronto park
Large crowd takes in solar eclipse at Toronto park

A large crowd gathered at Toronto's iconic Riverdale Park to watch the total solar eclipse. Many in the crowd cheered as the light disappeared and then reappeared again minutes later.

14h ago

0:44
WATCH: Total eclipse in Montreal
WATCH: Total eclipse in Montreal

Montreal had one of these best views of Monday's total solar eclipse. Watch as the sun moves disappears behind the moon for a few short minutes.

15h ago

More Videos