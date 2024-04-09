Mothers charged for leaving 3 kids in car for hours while they attended Pickering casino: police

Two women are facing charges after they allegedly left three children unattended in a vehicle for several hours while they were at a casino in Pickering, with security later finding the kids playing on the roadway.

Durham Regional Police officers were called to conduct a well-being check at the Pickering Casino Resort, located at 888 Durham Live Ave., just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

It’s reported that casino security found three children — aged 10, nine and two — alone and without adult supervision. It’s alleged that the three children were left in a vehicle in the casino’s parking lot and were later seen playing on the roadway near Church Street.

The eldest child informed police that their mother had left them in the car so she could attend the casino. The children were also given a cell phone, which police said had died.

Authorities said security footage from the casino showed the three children had been left alone for over four hours. The children’s parents were located and charged under the Child Youth and Family Services Act.

A 39-year-old woman from Aurora, Ont., the mother of the nine- and 10-year-old, was charged with leaving a child unattended. A 41-year-old woman from Markham, the two-year-old’s mother, faces the same offence.

The Children’s Aid Society has been notified and is investigating.