Mothers charged for leaving 3 kids in car for hours while they attended Pickering casino: police

Durham Police
A Durham Regional Police cruiser. Photo: Flickr.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 9, 2024 9:37 am.

Last Updated April 9, 2024 9:57 am.

Two women are facing charges after they allegedly left three children unattended in a vehicle for several hours while they were at a casino in Pickering, with security later finding the kids playing on the roadway.

Durham Regional Police officers were called to conduct a well-being check at the Pickering Casino Resort, located at 888 Durham Live Ave., just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

It’s reported that casino security found three children — aged 10, nine and two — alone and without adult supervision. It’s alleged that the three children were left in a vehicle in the casino’s parking lot and were later seen playing on the roadway near Church Street.

The eldest child informed police that their mother had left them in the car so she could attend the casino. The children were also given a cell phone, which police said had died.

Authorities said security footage from the casino showed the three children had been left alone for over four hours. The children’s parents were located and charged under the Child Youth and Family Services Act.

A 39-year-old woman from Aurora, Ont., the mother of the nine- and 10-year-old, was charged with leaving a child unattended. A 41-year-old woman from Markham, the two-year-old’s mother, faces the same offence.

The Children’s Aid Society has been notified and is investigating.

Toronto police officers injured in separate incidents on Monday
Toronto police officers injured in separate incidents on Monday

Two Toronto police officers were injured in separate incidents on Monday after an attempted car theft and an apparent random assault. Officers were called to Yonge Street and Kingsdale Avenue around...

updated

2h ago

Lecce rejects TDSB proposal to close schools in an effort to save on budget
Lecce rejects TDSB proposal to close schools in an effort to save on budget

Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce has rejected the Toronto District School Board's (TDSB) proposal to save money in an effort to balance its budget for next year. The TDSB must find nearly...

2h ago

'I was going 104 km/h': Teen clocked driving more than 200 km/h on Hwy. 400
'I was going 104 km/h': Teen clocked driving more than 200 km/h on Hwy. 400

A teen driver is facing a stunt driving charge after being clocked going more than double the speed limit on Highway 400. In a post on X, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said an officer stopped a 19-year-old...

1h ago

Police look to ID deceased woman found in Mississauga near Lake Ontario shoreline
Police look to ID deceased woman found in Mississauga near Lake Ontario shoreline

Peel Regional Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying a deceased woman who was found along the Lake Ontario shoreline in Mississauga. Authorities were called to the shoreline...

5h ago

