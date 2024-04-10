Police looking for man, 76, who went missing in North York

Toronto police are searching for a 76-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday from North York.

Norman “Bill” Gray was last seen at 12 p.m. in the Torbarrie Road and Sheppard Avenue West area.

According to police, he went for his usual walk last night and did not return home. He has dementia.

He is described as five feet 10 inches tall, with gray curly hair and brown eyes. Gray was last seen wearing a dark coloured baseball hat, red and blue shirt, blue jeans, a black jacket and black and white shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety as he doesn’t have a history of disappearing and are expected to update the public on their search Wednesday afternoon.

They add Bill is the name he responds to and there is no language barrier that they are aware of.

He is known to visit Sheridan Mall in the Jane and Wilson area, a short distance away from the command post and where he lives.