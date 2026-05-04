Three homes under construction damaged by arson in Pickering: Durham police

A Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) cruiser in this undated image. Photo: DRPS file.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted May 4, 2026 3:21 pm.

Police in Durham Region are investigating after three homes were damaged in what authorities describe as an arson that took place in Pickering early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were initially called to the area of Catalina Manor and Alexander Knox Road at approximately 5:40 a.m. after an active blaze was reported at the site of three homes that were still under construction.

Authorities say the residences were unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

“Further investigation revealed that at approximately 5:15 a.m., three persons of interest were seen in the area,” police wrote in a press release issued Monday afternoon.

No other details were immediately available.

Police are asking potential witnesses to contact investigators.

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