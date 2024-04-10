Toronto, GTA braces for up to 40 mm of rain with Texas low on the way

A high of 18 degrees expected Wednesday before some rain moves in to soak the GTA. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 10, 2024 7:25 am.

Last Updated April 10, 2024 7:45 am.

The summer-like temperatures and sunny skies from early this week will be paused as a Texas low will bring a super-soaker event to southern Ontario, with upwards of 40 millimetres of rain expected in Toronto.

The low-pressure weather event will reach southern Ontario by Thursday morning, bringing soaking rains to the province through Friday.

Across much of southern Ontario, 30-50 mm of rain is expected, while northeastern Ontario regions like Timmins, Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie can expect 50-75 mm. Equivalent amounts of high rainfall will be experienced in Windsor and London, Ont.

For Toronto, the rain is forecasted to start around 4 a.m. on Thursday and persist throughout the day. By approximately 8 p.m., the rain will get heavier, with 3 mm of rain an hour expected to fall by midnight.

Short-term forecast details

It will taper off by 2 a.m. on Friday, with temperatures expected to drop slightly to around 8 C on Friday morning and a forecasted daytime high of 9 C. There is also a chance for thunderstorms in some GTA regions, bringing the risk of localized flooding to some of the hardest-hit areas.

For now, try to get out and enjoy what Wednesday has to offer, weather-wise. By the afternoon, the sun will break through the clouds, and Toronto’s daytime high will be 16 C.

Click here to view your extended forecast and sign up for the 680 News Radio Toronto weather guarantee.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'I'm not paying it': Family furious over $400/day hospital fine for not moving to LTC
'I'm not paying it': Family furious over $400/day hospital fine for not moving to LTC

A few weeks ago, Michele Campeau faced what seemed like an impossible decision: move her mom from a hospital bed to a long-term care home the family hated or pay $400 a day to remain at the healthcare...

2h ago

'I was going to live in an encampment': ODSP recipient says finding housing is nearly impossible
'I was going to live in an encampment': ODSP recipient says finding housing is nearly impossible

Had it not been for the timely kindness of a stranger, Kelly says they would have had no choice but to live on the streets two years ago. "Someone from the community who had heard of my situation offered...

12h ago

'I want to see 70': Matthews makes history with 66th goal as Leafs down Devils
'I want to see 70': Matthews makes history with 66th goal as Leafs down Devils

Auston Matthews scored his 66th goal of the season in his chase for 70, and linemate Tyler Bertuzzi also scored twice as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Tuesday night. Toronto's...

2h ago

Food critic's TikTok leads to long line-ups at Toronto pizza joint
Food critic's TikTok leads to long line-ups at Toronto pizza joint

A local family-run pizza joint in downtown Toronto is reaping the benefits of what is known as "The Keith Lee Effect." Keith Lee, a Las Vegas-based TikTok food critic, travels the world, rating meals...

10h ago

Top Stories

'I'm not paying it': Family furious over $400/day hospital fine for not moving to LTC
'I'm not paying it': Family furious over $400/day hospital fine for not moving to LTC

A few weeks ago, Michele Campeau faced what seemed like an impossible decision: move her mom from a hospital bed to a long-term care home the family hated or pay $400 a day to remain at the healthcare...

2h ago

'I was going to live in an encampment': ODSP recipient says finding housing is nearly impossible
'I was going to live in an encampment': ODSP recipient says finding housing is nearly impossible

Had it not been for the timely kindness of a stranger, Kelly says they would have had no choice but to live on the streets two years ago. "Someone from the community who had heard of my situation offered...

12h ago

'I want to see 70': Matthews makes history with 66th goal as Leafs down Devils
'I want to see 70': Matthews makes history with 66th goal as Leafs down Devils

Auston Matthews scored his 66th goal of the season in his chase for 70, and linemate Tyler Bertuzzi also scored twice as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Tuesday night. Toronto's...

2h ago

Food critic's TikTok leads to long line-ups at Toronto pizza joint
Food critic's TikTok leads to long line-ups at Toronto pizza joint

A local family-run pizza joint in downtown Toronto is reaping the benefits of what is known as "The Keith Lee Effect." Keith Lee, a Las Vegas-based TikTok food critic, travels the world, rating meals...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
New GO Transit e-bike, bicycle policy begins
New GO Transit e-bike, bicycle policy begins

A new policy governing bicycles and e-bikes on GO Transit trains and buses has come into effect. Nick Westoll has more on the changes and reaction to the new policy.

13h ago

2:43
ODSP recipients struggle to find housing
ODSP recipients struggle to find housing

Finding affordable housing in Toronto has become increasingly difficult, but for those on social assistance, it can be practically impossible. Dilshad Burman has more.

13h ago

2:46
Man accused of murdering Toronto officer takes stand
Man accused of murdering Toronto officer takes stand

The man accused of murdering a Toronto police officer has taken the stand in his own defence. Erica Natividad was inside the courtroom.

13h ago

2:06
Rain and wind return to the GTA late this week
Rain and wind return to the GTA late this week

A thunderstorm risk on Tuesday as rain and wind are set to return to the GTA late this week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:21
Mayor Chow defends letter from city councillors over right to protest
Mayor Chow defends letter from city councillors over right to protest

Toronto's police union called on the Mayor to condemn a message sent by six city councillors after a clash with demonstrators one week ago. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos