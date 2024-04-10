Toronto, GTA braces for up to 40 mm of rain with Texas low on the way

The summer-like temperatures and sunny skies from early this week will be paused as a Texas low will bring a super-soaker event to southern Ontario, with upwards of 40 millimetres of rain expected in Toronto.

The low-pressure weather event will reach southern Ontario by Thursday morning, bringing soaking rains to the province through Friday.

Across much of southern Ontario, 30-50 mm of rain is expected, while northeastern Ontario regions like Timmins, Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie can expect 50-75 mm. Equivalent amounts of high rainfall will be experienced in Windsor and London, Ont.

For Toronto, the rain is forecasted to start around 4 a.m. on Thursday and persist throughout the day. By approximately 8 p.m., the rain will get heavier, with 3 mm of rain an hour expected to fall by midnight.

Short-term forecast details

It will taper off by 2 a.m. on Friday, with temperatures expected to drop slightly to around 8 C on Friday morning and a forecasted daytime high of 9 C. There is also a chance for thunderstorms in some GTA regions, bringing the risk of localized flooding to some of the hardest-hit areas.

For now, try to get out and enjoy what Wednesday has to offer, weather-wise. By the afternoon, the sun will break through the clouds, and Toronto’s daytime high will be 16 C.

