Mariners’ Raleigh calls out Blue Jays’ Schneider after game-winning home run

Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh had some choice words for Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider following Seattle's 6-1, extra-innings win on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Photo: GETTY. 2024 Getty Images

By Sportsnet

Posted April 11, 2024 5:38 am.

Last Updated April 11, 2024 5:40 am.

As Cal Raleigh strode to the plate to lead off the 10th inning in a tie ballgame, Toronto Blue Jays fans had to feel uneasy.

The Seattle Mariners backstop has emerged as a certified Jays killer over his four-year MLB career and only added to his legacy in Toronto on Wednesday afternoon.

Batting right-handed against southpaw Tim Mayza, the switch-hitting Raleigh deposited a first-pitch sinker into the Mariners’ bullpen in right field, providing the spark for what became a game-clinching five-run 10th.

It marked the ninth time the 27-year-old has gone deep against the Blue Jays in the regular season, and the 10th time total if you include the two-run shot he hit in the first inning of Game 1 in the 2022 AL wild-card series.

Raleigh entered Wednesday with a career 1.043 OPS against Toronto, and his eight home runs were the most he’d hit against any team in the majors.

Raleigh upset with comments from last year

Last season, after a two-homer game against the Blue Jays in April, manager John Schneider was asked about Raleigh’s prowess at the plate against his team, saying “He’s not very tough to pitch to when you execute.”

Asked about those comments after the game on Wednesday, Raleigh called out the Jays bench boss.

“I know a lot of guys have beef with him in this league. So his comments aren’t surprising,” Raleigh said according to Seattle Times reporter Ryan Divish. “I don’t have much to say. If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say it at all if you don’t want it to come back on you.”

Since making his MLB debut on July 11, 2021, only Aaron Judge (14) and Anthony Santander (11) have left the yard more often against the Blue Jays than Raleigh.

His extra-inning blast was also the 24th home run Toronto pitchers have allowed this season, tying the franchise record for most dingers allowed through the team’s first 13 games, matching the 1978 Blue Jays.

This year’s team is off to a slightly better start than those Blue Jays, who started 4-9 and ended the season 59-102.

However, it’s not debated that the 2024 Blue Jays would be better off preventing the long ball going forward—against Raleigh and the rest of MLB.

