Tires dumped near Etobicoke Creek, likely for months, city crews on site

Mimico Creek tires
A police spokesperson confirmed they would not be pursuing the case, pointing to the city's bylaw. It's also unclear if any wildlife has been affected by the dumping of the tires. Photo: Giancarlo DeSantic/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 12, 2024 8:45 am.

Last Updated April 12, 2024 8:53 am.

Etobicoke Creek is the focus of more illegal dumping allegations, this time involving a mountain of tires piling up under a bridge and near the water source for months.

Earlier this week, environmental crews were at the creek for a cleanup after an unknown material was discharged into the water. A city spokesperson confirmed an “oil-like substance” spilled over from a nearby concert venue and that cleanup efforts were ongoing.

CityNews has since received separate claims of illegal dumping near the creek. The source alleges tires have been left under a bridge at the Royal Woodbine Golf Course near Skyway Avenue for the past two months.

Several tires are seen near Etobicoke Creek. Photo: Giancarlo DeSantis/CityNews.

City crews were observed at the site, though it remains unclear if any action will be taken under the city’s littering and dumping by-law, which has a set fine of $500. Tires are listed under the city’s municipal code list of prohibited waste.

The by-law states, “No person shall place, dump, deposit or permit to be placed, dumped or deposited any quantity of waste on any land, not including buildings, within the city, including ponds, lakes and streams, except as required or permitted under Chapter 841.”

Golf course staff have been in touch with the city regarding the matter.

Toronto police not investigating

A police spokesperson confirmed they would not look further into the case, pointing to the city’s by-law. It’s also unclear if any wildlife has been affected by the dumping of the tires.

City crews at the site declined to speak with CityNews, noting that they’ll be active in cleaning up the area. Due to current weather conditions, efforts will likely continue into the weekend.

CityNews has reached out to the Toronto Wildlife and Ontario’s Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks for comment.

Last August, a large industrial fire at a chemical plant in north Etobicoke resulted in an accidental spill into Mimico Creek. The resulting oil-like slick impacted local wildlife, and the cleanup lasted several months.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals report increase of calls after solar eclipse
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals report increase of calls after solar eclipse

The uptick in calls after Monday's solar eclipse comes amid an increase of Google searches related to eye pain and damage.

14h ago

16-year-old injured, multiple suspects sought in North York shooting
16-year-old injured, multiple suspects sought in North York shooting

A 16-year-old is recovering from injuries, and Toronto police are searching for as many as four suspects following a shooting in North York late Thursday night. Investigators say they located a person...

1h ago

Toronto dampened by heavy overnight rain. Here's when it's expected to taper off
Toronto dampened by heavy overnight rain. Here's when it's expected to taper off

Toronto and much of the surrounding GTA slept through periods of heavy overnight rain, which is expected to persist as winds pick up throughout the day and into the evening. Environment Canada issued...

1h ago

More parking payment options coming to Toronto streets
More parking payment options coming to Toronto streets

Decades after the old pay-and-display machines for parking on Toronto streets made their debut and eight years since the launch of the Green P app, more changes are in the works for drivers. Touch screens...

12h ago

Top Stories

Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals report increase of calls after solar eclipse
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals report increase of calls after solar eclipse

The uptick in calls after Monday's solar eclipse comes amid an increase of Google searches related to eye pain and damage.

14h ago

16-year-old injured, multiple suspects sought in North York shooting
16-year-old injured, multiple suspects sought in North York shooting

A 16-year-old is recovering from injuries, and Toronto police are searching for as many as four suspects following a shooting in North York late Thursday night. Investigators say they located a person...

1h ago

Toronto dampened by heavy overnight rain. Here's when it's expected to taper off
Toronto dampened by heavy overnight rain. Here's when it's expected to taper off

Toronto and much of the surrounding GTA slept through periods of heavy overnight rain, which is expected to persist as winds pick up throughout the day and into the evening. Environment Canada issued...

1h ago

More parking payment options coming to Toronto streets
More parking payment options coming to Toronto streets

Decades after the old pay-and-display machines for parking on Toronto streets made their debut and eight years since the launch of the Green P app, more changes are in the works for drivers. Touch screens...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
New street parking payment options show conflicting TPA priorities
New street parking payment options show conflicting TPA priorities

The Toronto Parking Authority is rolling out new pay-by-plate machines while launching a 'Mobile Only Zone' pilot program. Mark McAllister has more on why spending money on one program while trying to save on another is raising questions.

13h ago

1:56
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals seeing increase of calls after solar eclipse
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals seeing increase of calls after solar eclipse

Although the solar eclipse happened days ago, some hospitals and eye-care offices are seeing an increase of calls from patients reporting eye pain. There was also an increase in Google searches about eye pain and damage. Nick Westoll has more.

15h ago

6:16
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan
What Canadians can expect from national dental-care plan

Health Minister Mark Holland explains to Breakfast Television what Canadians can expect from the national dental-care plan set to start in May.

1h ago

2:08
Search for missing North York man with dementia expands to Scarborough
Search for missing North York man with dementia expands to Scarborough

Police are searching for 76-year-old Norman 'Bill' Gray who went missing on Tuesday during a walk. His daughters say he lives with dementia and are asking for the public's help. Michelle Mackey reports.

2:18
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek
Mystery sludge spills into Etobicoke Creek

Ontario's environment ministry has confirmed a contractor has started removing an oil-like material illegally dumped in a Toronto catch basin, eventually flowing into the creek. David Zura explains.
More Videos