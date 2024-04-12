Tires dumped near Etobicoke Creek, likely for months, city crews on site

Etobicoke Creek is the focus of more illegal dumping allegations, this time involving a mountain of tires piling up under a bridge and near the water source for months.

Earlier this week, environmental crews were at the creek for a cleanup after an unknown material was discharged into the water. A city spokesperson confirmed an “oil-like substance” spilled over from a nearby concert venue and that cleanup efforts were ongoing.

CityNews has since received separate claims of illegal dumping near the creek. The source alleges tires have been left under a bridge at the Royal Woodbine Golf Course near Skyway Avenue for the past two months.

Several tires are seen near Etobicoke Creek. Photo: Giancarlo DeSantis/CityNews.

City crews were observed at the site, though it remains unclear if any action will be taken under the city’s littering and dumping by-law, which has a set fine of $500. Tires are listed under the city’s municipal code list of prohibited waste.

The by-law states, “No person shall place, dump, deposit or permit to be placed, dumped or deposited any quantity of waste on any land, not including buildings, within the city, including ponds, lakes and streams, except as required or permitted under Chapter 841.”

Golf course staff have been in touch with the city regarding the matter.

Toronto police not investigating

A police spokesperson confirmed they would not look further into the case, pointing to the city’s by-law. It’s also unclear if any wildlife has been affected by the dumping of the tires.

City crews at the site declined to speak with CityNews, noting that they’ll be active in cleaning up the area. Due to current weather conditions, efforts will likely continue into the weekend.

CityNews has reached out to the Toronto Wildlife and Ontario’s Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks for comment.

Last August, a large industrial fire at a chemical plant in north Etobicoke resulted in an accidental spill into Mimico Creek. The resulting oil-like slick impacted local wildlife, and the cleanup lasted several months.