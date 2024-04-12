2 arrested, man stabbed after fight breaks out in Etobicoke
Posted April 12, 2024 9:09 pm.
Last Updated April 12, 2024 10:35 pm.
A man has been stabbed and two people were arrested after a fight broke out in Etobicoke on Friday evening.
Police responded to a call in the area of Valermo Drive and Browns Line just before 8:00 p.m. for reports of three males fighting.
One man was stabbed and two suspects were arrested at the scene.
The victim was transported to hospital and his injuries are non-life-threatening.