Biden will meet with his national security team as fears rise of an Iranian strike against Israel

President Joe Biden during his arrival on Air Force One at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Friday, April 12, 2024.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Michelle L. Price And Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

Posted April 13, 2024 1:52 pm.

Last Updated April 13, 2024 2:56 pm.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden is cutting short a weekend stay at his Delaware beach house and returning to the White House on Saturday to meet with his national security team and monitor the situation in the Middle East ahead of a feared Iranian attack against Israel.

Tensions are at their highest since the Israel-Hamas war began six months ago after a suspected Israeli strike this month on an Iranian consular building in Syria killed 12 people, including two senior Iranian generals in the Revolutionary Guard’s elite Quds Force. Iran has promised to retaliate against Israel, and U.S. and Israeli officials have been bracing for an attack as soon as this weekend, raising concerns about the conflict escalating into a wider regional war.

The Pentagon reported that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had spoken with his Israeli counterpart “to discuss urgent regional threats … and made clear that Israel could count on full U.S. support to defend Israel against any attacks by Iran and its regional proxies.” National security adviser Jake Sullivan also spoke with his counterpart to reinforce Washington’s “ironclad commitment to the security of Israel.”

Biden on Friday said the United States was “devoted” to defending Israel and that “Iran will not succeed.” Asked by reporters what his message was for Iran, the president’s only reply was: “Don’t.”

He ignored a question about what would trigger a direct U.S. military response, and when asked how imminent an Iranian attack on Israel was, Biden said he did not want to get into secure information, “but my expectation is sooner than later.”

The U.S., along with its allies, have sent direct messages to Tehran to warn against further escalating the conflict.

During the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, there have been near-daily exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group along the Israel-Lebanon border. U.S. officials have recorded more than 150 attacks by Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria on U.S. forces at bases in those countries since war started on Oct. 7.

One attack in late January killed three U.S. service members in Jordan. In retaliation, the U.S. launched a massive air assault, hitting more than 85 targets at seven locations in Iraq and Syria.

Meantime, on Saturday, commandos from Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard rappelled from a helicopter onto an Israeli-affiliated container ship near the Strait of Hormuz and seized the vessel.

National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said the U.S. strongly condemned the seizure and urged Iran to release the ship and crew immediately.

“We will work with our partners to hold Iran to account for its actions,” she said.

Also Saturday, the Israeli-occupied West Bank also saw some of the worst violence since Hamas’ attack on Israel.

___

Miller reported from Washington.

Michelle L. Price And Zeke Miller, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

Toronto police say an on-duty officer was stabbed and the suspect was shot by police during a confrontation in the College Street and Lansdowne Avenue area on Friday afternoon. It happened in front...

20h ago

SIU concludes no criminal offence for Toronto police officer who shot at fleeing SUV in North York
SIU concludes no criminal offence for Toronto police officer who shot at fleeing SUV in North York

The director of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Joseph Martino, has concluded that there were no reasonable grounds to believe a Toronto police officer committed a criminal offence after firing...

21m ago

High winds leave thousands without electricity across Ontario
High winds leave thousands without electricity across Ontario

TORONTO — Hydro One says thousands of Ontario residents are without power this morning amid high winds blowing across much of the province.   The electricity distributor says about 23,000 customers...

3m ago

When leaders speak of workers and their rights, hold them to it, CLC urges unions
When leaders speak of workers and their rights, hold them to it, CLC urges unions

Canada's largest labour organization is urging unions to hold politicians to account when they profess to champion the country's working class. 

45m ago

Top Stories

Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

Toronto police say an on-duty officer was stabbed and the suspect was shot by police during a confrontation in the College Street and Lansdowne Avenue area on Friday afternoon. It happened in front...

20h ago

SIU concludes no criminal offence for Toronto police officer who shot at fleeing SUV in North York
SIU concludes no criminal offence for Toronto police officer who shot at fleeing SUV in North York

The director of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Joseph Martino, has concluded that there were no reasonable grounds to believe a Toronto police officer committed a criminal offence after firing...

21m ago

High winds leave thousands without electricity across Ontario
High winds leave thousands without electricity across Ontario

TORONTO — Hydro One says thousands of Ontario residents are without power this morning amid high winds blowing across much of the province.   The electricity distributor says about 23,000 customers...

3m ago

When leaders speak of workers and their rights, hold them to it, CLC urges unions
When leaders speak of workers and their rights, hold them to it, CLC urges unions

Canada's largest labour organization is urging unions to hold politicians to account when they profess to champion the country's working class. 

45m ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

The SIU is investigating after a man was shot by an officer during an interaction with police that resulted in the officer being stabbed. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from the scene.

16h ago

4:46
Officer stabbed in the line of duty
Officer stabbed in the line of duty

A police officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot after a confrontation at a Toronto coffee shop. Mark McAllister has the details.

20h ago

1:02
Witness video captures moments after Toronto officer stabbed, man shot
Witness video captures moments after Toronto officer stabbed, man shot

Witness footage has captured the moments after a Toronto police officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot in a plaza near Lansdowne Avenue and Dundas Street.

22h ago

2:19
Toronto Police investigating several cases of suspected rental fraud involving the same condo unit
Toronto Police investigating several cases of suspected rental fraud involving the same condo unit

A Toronto landlord says his tenant was renting out his condo, taking deposit money from several people and then taking off. Pat Taney reports.
2:31
New street parking payment options show conflicting TPA priorities
New street parking payment options show conflicting TPA priorities

The Toronto Parking Authority is rolling out new pay-by-plate machines while launching a 'Mobile Only Zone' pilot program. Mark McAllister has more on why spending money on one program while trying to save on another is raising questions.
More Videos