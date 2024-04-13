British military warns of possible vessel being boarded near Strait of Hormuz

By Dubai,United Arab Emirates, The Associated Press

Posted April 13, 2024 4:20 am.

Last Updated April 13, 2024 4:42 am.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The British military warned Saturday that a vessel may have been boarded by an unknown party near the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

The warning from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations offered no details about the boarding in the Gulf of Oman off the Emirati port city of Fujairah.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West, particularly after a suspected Israeli strike on the Iranian Consulate in Syria.

Iran did not immediately acknowledge seizing any vessel, nor was there any report carried by state media about the incident. However, Iran since 2019 has engaged in a series of ship seizures and had attacks on vessels attributed to it amid ongoing tensions with the West over its rapidly advancing nuclear program.

The Gulf of Oman is near the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which a fifth of all oil passes. Fujairah, on the United Arab Emirates’ eastern coast, is a main port in the region for ships to take on new oil cargo, pick up supplies or trade out crew.

Since 2019, the waters off Fujairah have seen a series of explosions and hijackings. The U.S. Navy blamed Iran for limpet mine attacks on vessels that damaged tankers.

Dubai,United Arab Emirates, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

Toronto police say an on-duty officer was stabbed and the suspect was shot by police during a confrontation in the College Street and Lansdowne Avenue area on Friday afternoon. It happened in front...

9h ago

2 arrested, man stabbed after fight breaks out in Etobicoke
2 arrested, man stabbed after fight breaks out in Etobicoke

A man has been stabbed and two people were arrested after a fight broke out in Etobicoke on Friday evening. Police responded to a call in the area of Valermo Drive and Browns Line just before 8:00 p.m....

6h ago

Evidence portion in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop concludes Friday
Evidence portion in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop concludes Friday

The evidence portion in the trial of a man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago wrapped up Friday, with the defence calling its final witness to the stand. Uma Zameer...

10h ago

Man stabbed in Sherbourne and Dundas area
Man stabbed in Sherbourne and Dundas area

A man has been transported to hospital after being stabbed on Friday morning. Police say a man was stabbed in the leg at approximately 9:00 a.m. in the Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East area....

8h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

Toronto police say an on-duty officer was stabbed and the suspect was shot by police during a confrontation in the College Street and Lansdowne Avenue area on Friday afternoon. It happened in front...

9h ago

2 arrested, man stabbed after fight breaks out in Etobicoke
2 arrested, man stabbed after fight breaks out in Etobicoke

A man has been stabbed and two people were arrested after a fight broke out in Etobicoke on Friday evening. Police responded to a call in the area of Valermo Drive and Browns Line just before 8:00 p.m....

6h ago

Evidence portion in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop concludes Friday
Evidence portion in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop concludes Friday

The evidence portion in the trial of a man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago wrapped up Friday, with the defence calling its final witness to the stand. Uma Zameer...

10h ago

Man stabbed in Sherbourne and Dundas area
Man stabbed in Sherbourne and Dundas area

A man has been transported to hospital after being stabbed on Friday morning. Police say a man was stabbed in the leg at approximately 9:00 a.m. in the Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East area....

8h ago

Most Watched Today

4:46
Officer stabbed in the line of duty
Officer stabbed in the line of duty

A police officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot after a confrontation at a Toronto coffee shop. Mark McAllister has the details.

10h ago

1:02
Witness video captures moments after Toronto officer stabbed, man shot
Witness video captures moments after Toronto officer stabbed, man shot

Witness footage has captured the moments after a Toronto police officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot in a plaza near Lansdowne Avenue and Dundas Street.

11h ago

2:19
Toronto Police investigating several cases of suspected rental fraud involving the same condo unit
Toronto Police investigating several cases of suspected rental fraud involving the same condo unit

A Toronto landlord says his tenant was renting out his condo, taking deposit money from several people and then taking off. Pat Taney reports.

15h ago

2:31
New street parking payment options show conflicting TPA priorities
New street parking payment options show conflicting TPA priorities

The Toronto Parking Authority is rolling out new pay-by-plate machines while launching a 'Mobile Only Zone' pilot program. Mark McAllister has more on why spending money on one program while trying to save on another is raising questions.
2:23
More rain with possible flurries to start the weekend
More rain with possible flurries to start the weekend

The rain continues again on Friday with 5 to 10 mm expected before colder air moves in to start the weekend. Some areas to the north could see wet snow or flurries on Saturday morning.

More Videos