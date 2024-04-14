Winners of the 2024 Olivier Awards celebrating work on the London stage

Nicole Scherzinger poses for photographers upon arrival at the Olivier Awards on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in London. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Invision

By The Associated Press

Posted April 14, 2024 4:33 pm.

Last Updated April 14, 2024 4:42 pm.

LONDON (AP) — The winners of the 2024 Olivier Awards, handed out Sunday for achievement in London theater, opera and dance:

New Play: “Dear England”

New Musical: “Operation Mincemeat”

New Entertainment or Comedy: “Stranger Things: The First Shadow”

Family Show: “Dinosaur World Live”

Revival: “Vanya”

Musical Revival: “Sunset Boulevard”

Actress-Play: Sarah Snook, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Actor-Play: Mark Gatiss, “The Motive and the Cue”

Actress-Musical: Nicole Scherzinger, “Sunset Boulevard”

Actor-Musical: Tom Francis, “Sunset Boulevard”

Supporting Actor-Play: Will Close, “Dear England”

Supporting Actress-Play: Haydn Gwynne, “When Winston Went to War with the Wireless”

Supporting Actress-Musical: Amy Trigg, “The Little Big Things”

Supporting Actor-Musical: Jak Malone, “Operation Mincemeat”

Director: Jamie Lloyd, “Sunset Boulevard”

Outstanding Musical Contribution: Musical supervisor Alan Williams for “Sunset Boulevard”

Theater Choreography: Arlene Phillips and James Cousins, “Guys and Dolls”

New Opera Production: “Innocence,” Royal Opera

Outstanding Achievement in Opera: Royal Opera House music director Antonio Pappano

New Dance Production: “La Ruta” by Gabriela Carrizo at Sadler’s Wells

Outstanding Achievement in Dance: Isabela Coracy for her performance in “Nina: By Whatever Means” at the Barbican

Set Design: Miriam Buether for set design and 59 Productions for video design, “Stranger Things: The First Shadow”

Lighting Design: Jack Knowles, “Sunset Boulevard”

Sound Design: Adam Fisher, “Sunset Boulevard”

Costume Design: Marg Horwell, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theater: “Sleepova” at the Bush Theatre

