Man charged in multiple sexual assaults at TTC subway stations

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect wanted in sexual assaults last week. Photo: Toronto police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 15, 2024 9:17 am.

Last Updated April 15, 2024 9:20 am.

A man has been arrested for allegedly committing multiple sexual assaults at TTC subway stations, Toronto police said.

Authorities were first notified of a sexual assault at Islington Station in Etobicoke just after 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 11.

Police said the male suspect approached a woman and sexually assaulted her.

On Saturday, April 13, investigators allege another woman was onboard a northbound subway, approaching Museum Station, when the same man sexually assaulted her.

Police arrested Ram Tvizer of no fixed address on Sunday, April 14. He’s been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court this morning.

