TTC union takes ‘first step towards strike action’ in negotiations with transit agency

The union that represents nearly 12,000 operating and maintenance staff at the TTC say they have taken the first step towards strike action amid negotiations with the transit agency.

The Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 113 says they have asked the Ministry of Labour to request that a conciliator be appointed as they say the TTC is refusing to align on key priorities including job security, wages and benefits.

“We are hoping that the conciliator will act as a resource to support our union with obtaining a fair collective agreement,” said Marvin Alfred, President of ATU Local 113, in a statement.

The ATU’s collective agreement with the TTC expired on March 31, 2024.

They added while this is only the first step towards strike action, the union is prepared to move to direct action, “up to and including a full withdrawal of services.”

In response, TTC CEO Rick Leary said they are pleased to see that they are committed to staying at the bargaining table to reach an agreement and avoid job action.

“We will continue to negotiate in good faith and we look forward to ongoing talks at the bargaining table.”

The last time ATU Local 113 members went on strike was in 2008. This is the first time in 10 years that the union can exercise their right to strike after a 2023 court ruling restored TTC workers’ right to do so, like other public transit workers in the country.