Walmart launches pilot program for customers to recycle reusable shopping bags

Walmart Canada is launching a national pilot program for customers to recycle their reusable shopping bags.People leave a Walmart store in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 15, 2024 12:48 pm.

Last Updated April 15, 2024 12:56 pm.

Walmart Canada is launching a national pilot program for customers to recycle their reusable shopping bags. 

The retailer says customers from across Canada can send in their extra or damaged Walmart reusable blue shopping bags.

TerraCycle, the company powering the program, will either wash and donate the bags to charity partners or recycle them.

Walmart says recycled bags will be processed into raw materials that manufacturers use to make things like shipping pallets and outdoor furniture.

Canada banned single-use plastic shopping bags in December 2022, along with other single-use plastic items including straws and cutlery.

However, Walmart Canada stopped offering plastic bags in April that year, saying the change would help prevent more than 680 million plastic bags from entering circulation every year. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man facing charges including attempted murder in stabbing that injured Toronto officer
Man facing charges including attempted murder in stabbing that injured Toronto officer

A 27-year-old man who was shot after stabbing and injuring a Toronto police officer in the city's west end last week is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, investigators confirmed on Monday. The...

2h ago

Province expands GTA GO train service with over 300 new trips. Here's when it starts
Province expands GTA GO train service with over 300 new trips. Here's when it starts

The Ford government plans to add over 300 new weekly trips on the Milton, Lakeshore West, Lakeshore East, Kitchener and Stouffville GO train lines. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement in Milton...

2h ago

Federal budget could include corporate, wealthy taxes amid new spending, expert says
Federal budget could include corporate, wealthy taxes amid new spending, expert says

The federal government is set to unveil its budget on Tuesday, and along with billions in spending promises already made, experts are predicting the fiscal plan will come with more taxes. Finance Minister...

40m ago

Body of 14-year-old boy pulled from Lake Ontario near Ashbridges Bay
Body of 14-year-old boy pulled from Lake Ontario near Ashbridges Bay

Toronto police say they have recovered the body of a missing 14-year-old boy believed to have drowned near Ashbridges Bay over the weekend. Emergency crews were called to Woodbine Beach in the city's...

breaking

0m ago

Top Stories

Man facing charges including attempted murder in stabbing that injured Toronto officer
Man facing charges including attempted murder in stabbing that injured Toronto officer

A 27-year-old man who was shot after stabbing and injuring a Toronto police officer in the city's west end last week is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, investigators confirmed on Monday. The...

2h ago

Province expands GTA GO train service with over 300 new trips. Here's when it starts
Province expands GTA GO train service with over 300 new trips. Here's when it starts

The Ford government plans to add over 300 new weekly trips on the Milton, Lakeshore West, Lakeshore East, Kitchener and Stouffville GO train lines. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement in Milton...

2h ago

Federal budget could include corporate, wealthy taxes amid new spending, expert says
Federal budget could include corporate, wealthy taxes amid new spending, expert says

The federal government is set to unveil its budget on Tuesday, and along with billions in spending promises already made, experts are predicting the fiscal plan will come with more taxes. Finance Minister...

40m ago

Body of 14-year-old boy pulled from Lake Ontario near Ashbridges Bay
Body of 14-year-old boy pulled from Lake Ontario near Ashbridges Bay

Toronto police say they have recovered the body of a missing 14-year-old boy believed to have drowned near Ashbridges Bay over the weekend. Emergency crews were called to Woodbine Beach in the city's...

breaking

0m ago

Most Watched Today

5:52
Downtown office vacancy keeps climbing
Downtown office vacancy keeps climbing

While downtown Toronto's office vacancy remains slightly lower than the national average or even nearby suburbs, it's much higher than it was before the pandemic. David Zura speaks with someone who studies these trends in a two part conversation.

4h ago

2:34
Jewish community in Toronto reacts to Iran attack on Israel
Jewish community in Toronto reacts to Iran attack on Israel

The Jewish community in Toronto speaks out following the latest strike on their homeland. Afua Baah has the details on how this attack heightens local concerns on what could come next in this conflict in the Middle East.

18h ago

2:01
Float Your Fanny Down the Ganny returns for a 42nd year
Float Your Fanny Down the Ganny returns for a 42nd year

Every spring, paddlers head down the Ganaraska river decked out in colourful costumes, while trying to post the fastest times in their canoes and kayaks. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

2:54
Up and down weather for the week ahead
Up and down weather for the week ahead

Keep the umbrella handy as rain will come in and out of the forecast in the GTA in the next week, but some days will also see lots of sun and double-digit temperatures.
2:38
Iran retaliates against Israel
Iran retaliates against Israel

Iran has fired hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel, with the vast majority intercepted. Caryn Ceolin with why the retaliatory strike threatens to significantly escalate hostilities in the long shadow war between the two foes.
More Videos