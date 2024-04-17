Capital gains are going to be taxed more, and these economists say it’s a good thing

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland hold copies of the federal budget as they pose for a photo before its tabling, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 17, 2024 1:25 pm.

Last Updated April 17, 2024 2:07 pm.

The Liberal government is going to change how capital gains are taxed in Canada, which will affect corporations and the country’s wealthiest individuals.

The federal budget presented Tuesday proposes taxing two-thirds rather than one-half of capital gains — which refers to profit made on the sale of assets.

The increase in the so-called inclusion rate would apply to capital gains above $250,000 for individuals, and all capital gains realized by corporations.

Business groups are not happy with the changes, arguing that making companies pay more in taxes will ultimately hurt productivity.

But Trevor Tombe, an economics professor at the University of Calgary, is one of several experts pointing out that the changes would actually help productivity by bringing capital gains taxation in line with other taxation, such as for dividends.

Michael Smart, a tax policy expert and economics professor at the University of Toronto, says the changes will level the playing field and encourage businesses to make the best investment decisions, rather than the ones that are the most advantageous for taxes.

Top Stories

9 charged in $20M gold heist at Pearson airport, some with ties to U.S. gun trafficking: police
9 charged in $20M gold heist at Pearson airport, some with ties to U.S. gun trafficking: police

Nine people, including Air Canada employees, are facing charges in connection to the $20-million Toronto Pearson airport gold heist that was meticulously carried out exactly one year ago, Peel Regional...

55m ago

Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday
Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday

Drivers in the GTA are bracing for a double-digit spike at the gas pumps on Thursday, as the price is expected to rise 14 cents at midnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International...

1h ago

Toronto Raptors centre Jontay Porter handed lifetime ban from NBA for gambling
Toronto Raptors centre Jontay Porter handed lifetime ban from NBA for gambling

The NBA has banned Toronto’s Jontay Porter for life after he violated the league's guidelines around gambling. The league says its investigation found Porter disclosed confidential information to...

10m ago

Don't compound tragedy 'with an injustice' defence says as closing arguments in Zameer murder trial begin
Don't compound tragedy 'with an injustice' defence says as closing arguments in Zameer murder trial begin

Was Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup’s death the result of a tragic accident born out of fear, misunderstanding and confusion, or the intentional actions of a killer? That burdensome question will soon...

1h ago

