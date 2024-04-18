Toronto approves consumption of alcohol in public parks used in pilot project

The City of Toronto has officially approved the consumption of alcohol in public parks following what city staff called a successful pilot project last summer.

The motion was supported by 20 city councillors with four voting against while two were not present. Twenty-seven parks were part of the original pilot, including Trinity Bellwoods, Christie Pits and Riverdale Parks.

The city now plans to add at least one park per ward for alcohol consumption among the 144 remaining parks that fit the criteria across the city.

During the two-month trial, the City said they only received two complaints related to alcohol in the parks during the pilot, which concluded March 31.

In a public survey, 46 per cent of residents said they were in favour of alcohol in parks, 23 per cent were neutral and 30 per cent were against.

Those who were mostly likely to be supporters were from Toronto and East York where most of the pilot parks were located, according to the survey.

City staff also noted there were minimal increases in service requests to 311 for noise, behaviour or garbage/recycling bins at pilot parks and there

was no increased need for police response at the vast majority of pilot parks, and no increase in emergency room visits due to alcohol, compared to the previous year.

Several councillors attempted to shield their wards from allowing alcohol in parks, many in the west end of Toronto, but those motions were defeated

At the opposite end, multiple councillors asked for parks in their ward to be added to the list where alcohol will be permitted.

Under the program, alcoholic drinks must be consumed on park property and only between 5:30 a.m. and midnight and alcoholic beverages must not exceed 15 per cent alcohol. People drinking those beverages are required to stay two metres away from playgrounds, wading pools, splash pads and skateboard parks.