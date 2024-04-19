Liberal and NDP MPs lament departure of longtime Tory MP as status of women chair

Liberal and NDP MPs are lamenting the loss of the longtime Conservative chair of the parliamentary committee on the status of women. Conservative MP Karen Vecchio listens during a news conference in Ottawa, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 19, 2024 3:55 pm.

Last Updated April 19, 2024 4:12 pm.

OTTAWA — Liberal and NDP MPs are lamenting the loss of the longtime Conservative chair of the parliamentary committee on the status of women. 

Government members say they were disappointed to learn this week that Karen Vecchio would no longer be at the helm, after having first served as chair in 2017. 

The House of Commons’ website shows Vecchio’s role as committee chair ended this week, and on Thursday the Conservatives on the committee voted in fellow Tory MP Shelby Kramp-Neuman as her replacement. 

Liberal MPs abstained from the vote, but Liberal representative Pam Damoff says she was surprised by Vecchio’s departure, calling her a “strong, competent” and “smart progressive conservative woman” who poured her heart into building relationships with women’s groups. 

Vecchio hasn’t addressed the move publicly, but Damoff and other Liberals say Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre ought to answer for the change. 

Conservative spokesman Sebastian Skamski says changes to committee assignments are not an irregular and that Kramp-Neuman is a “proud female common sense Conservative” who will champion the issues Canadian women are facing.

Leah Gazan, the NDP MP on the committee, applauded Vecchio’s past work as chair, but says today she is “deeply concerned” about what the change could mean. 

Vecchio was first elected as chair involuntarily in 2017 after Liberal MPs on the committee rejected former leader Andrew Scheer’s pick, Alberta MP Rachael Thomas, because of her record on abortion rights.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition
Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition

The federal government continues to seek a foreign grocery store operator to come to Canada in an effort to increase competition and provide more options to residents. According to the Wall Street Journal,...

3h ago

Parents raise concerns after 3 grades combined into one at Toronto elementary school
Parents raise concerns after 3 grades combined into one at Toronto elementary school

Parents are raising concerns after a Toronto elementary school announced plans to combine several grades into one classroom with just one teacher. The principal at Kensington Community School informed...

3h ago

TTC electrical and trade workers prepared to strike Monday if deal not reached: union
TTC electrical and trade workers prepared to strike Monday if deal not reached: union

The union representing TTC electrical and trades workers says they are prepared to strike on Monday if a deal is not reached with the transit service by the end of the weekend. CUPE Local 2, which represents...

1h ago

Man in critical condition after apparently setting himself on fire outside Trump's hush money trial
Man in critical condition after apparently setting themselves on fire outside Trump's hush money trial

A man is in critical condition after apparently setting themselves on fire in a park outside the New York courthouse where Donald Trump's hush money trial is taking place. Police said the man first...

44m ago

2:03
Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking and suspect take down in York Region
Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking and suspect take down in York Region

York Regional Police releasing video of an attempted carjacking in. The video shows the suspects fighting with a driver. Later, the suspects were arrested.

6h ago

2:15
Jury deliberations begin in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer
Jury deliberations begin in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer

The fate of Umar Zameer is now in the hands of the jury. Erica Natividad was in court while Justice Anne Molloy explained the four possible verdicts.

21h ago

2:10
What's at stake for youth involved in Canada's auto theft crisis?
What's at stake for youth involved in Canada's auto theft crisis?

In a testimony on Parliament Hill, police speak about the violent threat facing youth involved in vehicle robberies. Xiaoli Li with what authorities suggest might help intercept more stolen cars passing through Canada's shipping ports.

20h ago

2:39
Business Report: Is password crackdown working for Netflix?
Business Report: Is password crackdown working for Netflix?

Netflix reports earnings amid a crackdown on password sharing. Plus, Starbucks overhauls some of its cups and an American TikTok ban could be one step closer to reality. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.

22h ago

2:24
Premier Doug Ford accuses gas companies of price gouging
Premier Doug Ford accuses gas companies of price gouging

The price of gas jumped a whopping 14 cents/litre overnight and the Premier is not happy. Shauna Hunt with the accusations of price gouging.

23h ago

