Video shows violent attempted carjacking in Vaughan, suspects linked to similar crimes across Toronto, GTA

Warning: Video of the attempted carjacking may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised.

York Regional Police released a video of a violent attempted carjacking in Vaughan and linked a stolen vehicle used by the suspects in other armed carjackings in Toronto and across the GTA.

Authorities responded to a carjacking attempt at a parking lot in the area of Yonge Street and Glen Cameron Road in Vaughan at around 2 a.m. on April 6.

Police say a woman was walking to her vehicle when a suspect approached and pulled her away. A second suspect then entered her car. The female victim struggled with the suspect, and her husband joined in to assist.

Video released by investigators shows the suspects attempting to flee in the victim’s vehicle. They then crash into another car in the parking lot while the woman’s husband tries to pull a suspect out of the vehicle.

The suspects then ran to a getaway car, a white Acura parked nearby, driven by a third suspect.

The investigation revealed that the white Acura being used by the suspects was stolen in Peel Region on April 1.

York Regional Police said on April 7, the Acura was then used in a carjacking of a blue BMW in Toronto. Officers charged the suspects involved in that incident on April 13 after they crashed into police cruisers.

Days later, York Regional Police officers used flashbangs, a distraction device that produces a flash of light and loud noises, and located the stolen Acura with three suspects inside.

Video released by York police shows the moments officers arrested a group of suspects involved in alleged armed carjacking across the GTA. This incident occurred on April 13, 2024.

The suspects attempted to flee on foot, tossing a loaded firearm. All suspects were taken into custody, and the stolen vehicle was recovered, police noted.

Poshur Williams, 18, of Toronto, and two male youths aged 15 and 16 were charged with firearm offences. At the time, police said Williams was on a release order for unrelated charges. The two youths were not identified by means of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

Investigators believe there may be other suspects linked to these carjackings and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.