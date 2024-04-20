$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Toronto

Someone in Toronto is holding a lottery ticket worth $70 million.

A single winning ticket sold to an individual or group in Toronto has the winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot: 06, 07, 14, 15, 28, 39, and 42. The bonus number was 37.

The last $70 million winning Lotto Max ticket sold in Ontario was in the Kawartha Lakes area almost two months ago.

A $70 million Lotto Max jackpot from June 2022 went unclaimed after the winner failed to come forward within the one year time period to claim the prize.

A Maxmillions ticket worth $1 million was also sold in Toronto as well as a second prize Lotto Max ticket worth more than $210,000.

A pair of encore winning tickets worth $100,000 were purchased in Orangeville and Mississauga.

A second Maxmillions winning ticket worth $1 million was sold in the Prince Edward/Hastings Country area, according to lottery officials.

All of the winning numbers in Friday’s draw can be found here.