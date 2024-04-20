$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Toronto

A Lotto Max sign
A Lotto Max sign is seen. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted April 20, 2024 11:02 am.

Last Updated April 20, 2024 11:04 am.

Someone in Toronto is holding a lottery ticket worth $70 million.

A single winning ticket sold to an individual or group in Toronto has the winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot: 06, 07, 14, 15, 28, 39, and 42. The bonus number was 37.

The last $70 million winning Lotto Max ticket sold in Ontario was in the Kawartha Lakes area almost two months ago.

A $70 million Lotto Max jackpot from June 2022 went unclaimed after the winner failed to come forward within the one year time period to claim the prize.

A Maxmillions ticket worth $1 million was also sold in Toronto as well as a second prize Lotto Max ticket worth more than $210,000.

A pair of encore winning tickets worth $100,000 were purchased in Orangeville and Mississauga.

A second Maxmillions winning ticket worth $1 million was sold in the Prince Edward/Hastings Country area, according to lottery officials.

All of the winning numbers in Friday’s draw can be found here.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

5 injured, including 1 child, in early morning multi-vehicle crash in Etobicoke
5 injured, including 1 child, in early morning multi-vehicle crash in Etobicoke

A multi-vehicle crash early Saturday morning has sent five people to hospital. Toronto police say the accident occurred in the area of Highway 27 and Belfield Road just before 4 a.m. Paramedics tell...

2h ago

Another pothole blitz to take over Toronto roads on Saturday
Another pothole blitz to take over Toronto roads on Saturday

The city is set to launch another pothole repair blitz this weekend. City officials say work crews will be out on Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to fix potholes on major roadways and neighbourhood...
An Israeli airstrike in Gaza's south kills at least 9 Palestinians in Rafah, including 6 children
An Israeli airstrike in Gaza's south kills at least 9 Palestinians in Rafah, including 6 children

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli airstrike on a house in Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah killed at least nine people, six of them children, hospital authorities said Saturday, as Israel pursued...

40m ago

Man who set himself on fire outside Trump trial dies of injuries, police say
Man who set himself on fire outside Trump trial dies of injuries, police say

A man who doused himself in an accelerant and set himself on fire outside the courthouse where former President Donald Trump is on trial has died, police said. The New York City Police Department told...

1h ago

Top Stories

5 injured, including 1 child, in early morning multi-vehicle crash in Etobicoke
5 injured, including 1 child, in early morning multi-vehicle crash in Etobicoke

A multi-vehicle crash early Saturday morning has sent five people to hospital. Toronto police say the accident occurred in the area of Highway 27 and Belfield Road just before 4 a.m. Paramedics tell...

2h ago

Another pothole blitz to take over Toronto roads on Saturday
Another pothole blitz to take over Toronto roads on Saturday

The city is set to launch another pothole repair blitz this weekend. City officials say work crews will be out on Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to fix potholes on major roadways and neighbourhood...
An Israeli airstrike in Gaza's south kills at least 9 Palestinians in Rafah, including 6 children
An Israeli airstrike in Gaza's south kills at least 9 Palestinians in Rafah, including 6 children

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli airstrike on a house in Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah killed at least nine people, six of them children, hospital authorities said Saturday, as Israel pursued...

40m ago

Man who set himself on fire outside Trump trial dies of injuries, police say
Man who set himself on fire outside Trump trial dies of injuries, police say

A man who doused himself in an accelerant and set himself on fire outside the courthouse where former President Donald Trump is on trial has died, police said. The New York City Police Department told...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Carjacking suspects' dramatic takedown caught on camera
Carjacking suspects' dramatic takedown caught on camera

York Regional Police have apprehended three suspects allegedly involved in violent carjackings around the GTA, with the dramatic takedown being caught on camera. Shauna Hunt with how the suspects' getaway vehicle helped lead to their arrest.

17h ago

2:24
Judge had concerns over Crown's theory in trial of man accused of killing Toronto officer
Judge had concerns over Crown's theory in trial of man accused of killing Toronto officer

In the absence of the jury, the judge in the trial of the man accused of killing a Toronto police officer raised concerns about the Crown's changing theory of the case. Erica Natividad explains.

18h ago

2:18
Exclusive: union head speaks out after GO workers denied vacation
Exclusive: union head speaks out after GO workers denied vacation

There are new concerns there may not be enough GO train operators to meet service increases announced by the Ford government earlier this week. Tina Yazdani reports.

18h ago

2:03
Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking and suspect take down in York Region
Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking and suspect take down in York Region

York Regional Police releasing video of an attempted carjacking in. The video shows the suspects fighting with a driver. Later, the suspects were arrested.

2:15
Jury deliberations begin in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer
Jury deliberations begin in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer

The fate of Umar Zameer is now in the hands of the jury. Erica Natividad was in court while Justice Anne Molloy explained the four possible verdicts.
More Videos