Boy, 15, critically injured while riding atop moving GO train

A GO Train is seen at Union Station
A GO Train is seen at Union Station in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By John Marchesan

Posted April 21, 2024 9:04 am.

A 15-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries after falling off the top of a moving GO train early Sunday morning.

Police say four youths boarded an eastbound train at Union Station around 12:30 a.m. and while it was in motion, three of them climbed onto the roof of the train. At some point, the 15-year-old was struck by a stationary object near Danforth station and fell. The remaining teens went back into the train and called 911.

Paramedics transported the 15-year-old to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

Police did not say if any charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing.

