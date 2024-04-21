Boy, 15, critically injured while riding atop moving GO train

A 15-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries after falling off the top of a moving GO train early Sunday morning.

Police say four youths boarded an eastbound train at Union Station around 12:30 a.m. and while it was in motion, three of them climbed onto the roof of the train. At some point, the 15-year-old was struck by a stationary object near Danforth station and fell. The remaining teens went back into the train and called 911.

Paramedics transported the 15-year-old to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

Police did not say if any charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing.