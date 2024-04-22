4 injured in crash involving Brampton fire truck and tractor-trailer

Four people were injured following a multi-vehicle collision involving a Brampton fire truck and tractor-trailer on Monday morning.

Peel Regional Police were called to the Kennedy Road and Steeles Avenue area just after 7:30 a.m. for reports of a crash.

Peel paramedics tell CityNews four people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A Brampton fire truck collided with a tractor-trailer in the area. Peel Regional Police said a third vehicle was reportedly involved.

The intersection is currently closed, and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.