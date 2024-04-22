Maple Leafs look to even series in Game 2 against Boston

The Toronto Maple Leafs hope to even their first-round playoff series in Game 2 tonight against the Boston Bruins.

Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe says the team has to move on from its 5-1 loss in Game 1 — a sentiment echoed by at least one veteran member.

“Almost the hakuna matata kind of motto. You can’t be worried about what happened in the past. You just got to look forward,” Ryan Reaves told Sportsnet’s Luke Fox.

“We’ve done it all year. We’ve had stretches where we couldn’t win a couple of games; we bounced back and strung a lot together. We’ve had games where we got absolutely waxed and came back the next day really strong. So, I’m not worried about the bounce back. It’s going to be there tomorrow. We’ve just got to put it on the ice.”

The Maple Leafs will be hoping for improved special teams play after giving up two goals on five Boston power plays and getting nothing from their three man-advantage chances.

Bottom-six centre David Kämpf scored Toronto’s lone goal in Game 1. Goalie Ilya Samsonov stopped 19 of 23 shots, allowing four goals in the loss. He’s tentatively slated to get the nod in Game 2.

Will Nylander return?

The status of winger William Nylander, who missed the opener with an undisclosed injury, is a huge question mark. The 40-goal star winger’s status for Game 2 remains a mystery, as Keefe and general manager Brad Treliving refuse any comment on injury status or lineup changes.

Nylander took part in an optional skate on Sunday, taking to the ice ahead of his teammates.

“I’m sure he’s disappointed. It’s tough, no matter who you are. Top guy, bottom guy, it doesn’t matter,” Reaves added.

“When you’re a guy that plays all year when you’re in the lineup, I think you want to be out there, especially in the playoffs. It’s the best time of the year. I’m sure he’s champing at the bit to get back out there.”

The Maple Leafs were also without winger Bobby McMann in Game 1. His status remains unclear heading into tonight’s game.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery is still contemplating his Game 2 starter. Jeremy Swayman was fantastic, stopping 35 of 36 shots in Game 1, but he and Linus Ullmark have been alternating starts for nearly two months.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET live on Sportsnet.

With files from The Canadian Press