Maple Leafs look to even series in Game 2 against Boston

Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe watches play during the third period in Game 1 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins, Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 22, 2024 8:48 am.

Last Updated April 22, 2024 9:15 am.

The Toronto Maple Leafs hope to even their first-round playoff series in Game 2 tonight against the Boston Bruins.

Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe says the team has to move on from its 5-1 loss in Game 1 — a sentiment echoed by at least one veteran member.

“Almost the hakuna matata kind of motto. You can’t be worried about what happened in the past. You just got to look forward,” Ryan Reaves told Sportsnet’s Luke Fox.

“We’ve done it all year. We’ve had stretches where we couldn’t win a couple of games; we bounced back and strung a lot together. We’ve had games where we got absolutely waxed and came back the next day really strong. So, I’m not worried about the bounce back. It’s going to be there tomorrow. We’ve just got to put it on the ice.”

The Maple Leafs will be hoping for improved special teams play after giving up two goals on five Boston power plays and getting nothing from their three man-advantage chances.

Bottom-six centre David Kämpf scored Toronto’s lone goal in Game 1. Goalie Ilya Samsonov stopped 19 of 23 shots, allowing four goals in the loss. He’s tentatively slated to get the nod in Game 2.

Will Nylander return?

The status of winger William Nylander, who missed the opener with an undisclosed injury, is a huge question mark. The 40-goal star winger’s status for Game 2 remains a mystery, as Keefe and general manager Brad Treliving refuse any comment on injury status or lineup changes.

Nylander took part in an optional skate on Sunday, taking to the ice ahead of his teammates.

“I’m sure he’s disappointed. It’s tough, no matter who you are. Top guy, bottom guy, it doesn’t matter,” Reaves added.

“When you’re a guy that plays all year when you’re in the lineup, I think you want to be out there, especially in the playoffs. It’s the best time of the year. I’m sure he’s champing at the bit to get back out there.”

The Maple Leafs were also without winger Bobby McMann in Game 1. His status remains unclear heading into tonight’s game.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery is still contemplating his Game 2 starter. Jeremy Swayman was fantastic, stopping 35 of 36 shots in Game 1, but he and Linus Ullmark have been alternating starts for nearly two months. 

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET live on Sportsnet.

With files from The Canadian Press

Men from GTA charged in Facebook Marketplace fraud involving fake iPhones
Men from GTA charged in Facebook Marketplace fraud involving fake iPhones

Two men are facing charges in a fraud investigation after the pair allegedly sold fake Apple iPhones on Facebook Marketplace and, in some cases, assaulted and robbed their victims, Toronto police said. An...

3h ago

Cyclist seriously injured when struck by vehicle in the Beach
Cyclist seriously injured when struck by vehicle in the Beach

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in the Beach. Paramedics were called to the area of Woodbine Avenue and Eastwood Road just after...

29m ago

High Park cherry blossoms to reach peak bloom today
High Park cherry blossoms to reach peak bloom today

Peak cherry blossom bloom has started in High Park. According to High Park's nature centre, the cherry blossoms are now in Stage 5 of the bloom development process. "We can clearly see the fluffy...

4h ago

Strike averted after TTC electrical and trades workers reach tentative deal
Strike averted after TTC electrical and trades workers reach tentative deal

A tentative deal has been reached between the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) and its electrical and trades workers, averting a strike that was set to begin on Monday. CUPE Local 2, which represents...

4h ago

