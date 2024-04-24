Another Republican candidate to challenge Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren

By The Associated Press

Posted April 24, 2024 6:44 pm.

Last Updated April 24, 2024 6:56 pm.

BOSTON (AP) — Another Republican candidate has jumped into the Massachusetts U.S. Senate race.

Ian Cain on Wednesday formally launched his campaign. He’s the second Republican to take on incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren as she runs for her third term.

Cain has served as Quincy’s first city councilor who is Black and out as gay. He is also the founder of a startup that is a blockchain technology incubator. He has taken aim at Warren, saying she is working for herself instead of the people of Massachusetts.

“What’s worse is that she’s incapable of delivering real results because she’s so bogged down in extreme partisanship,” Cain said in a campaign video. Cain said he grew up in Quincy.

The 41-year-old said he is running to “usher in the next generation of leadership, where leaders focus on embracing the innovation economy and the new digital world.”

Republican John Deaton, a former U.S. Marine and cryptocurrency attorney, is also challenging Warren.

Deaton, who was born in Detroit and recently moved to Massachusetts, has highlighting his hardscrabble upbringing, his years in the Marines serving as a judge advocate at Marine Corps Air Station in Yuma, Arizona; and his career as a lawyer in part representing victims of mesothelioma.

Deaton, 56, has cast himself as a fighter for the working and middle classes.

Both Republicans face a steep climb against Warren, 74, a former Harvard law professor who has twice won a Senate seat, and came in third in Massachusetts in her 2020 bid for president.

Warren currently has more than $4 million in her campaign account.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Mississauga
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Mississauga

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Mississauga. Peel police say a vehicle struck a parked trailer in the parking lot of a complex at Tomken Road and Courtney Park Drive East just...

DEVELOPING

1h ago

Popular St. Clair West patio at risk of closing over lights
Popular St. Clair West patio at risk of closing over lights

Twinkling lights wrapped around Toronto’s DeSotos Eatery on St. Clair West create a welcoming glow. But a fight to keep those lights on now threatens to turn the restaurant’s lights off, for good. Owner...

2h ago

Scarborough man's warning after licence plates are stolen right off his car
Scarborough man's warning after licence plates are stolen right off his car

Dave Pilar has been parking his vehicle at a lot in front of his Scarborough residence for years. But in his sixth year of owning an SUV, he experienced a theft unrecognizable to the eye right away. "They...

2h ago

Teen injured in 40-foot fall from school in The Annex
Teen injured in 40-foot fall from school in The Annex

A teenage student has suffered critical injuries after being injured in a fall at a school in The Annex. Police were called to University of Toronto Schools on Bloor Street near Spadina Avenue just...

3h ago

