High Park cherry blossoms to reach peak bloom today

High Park cherry blossoms
Cherry blossoms in High Park during peak bloom. Photo: Flickr.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 22, 2024 5:47 am.

Last Updated April 22, 2024 5:53 am.

Peak cherry blossom bloom has started in High Park.

According to High Park’s nature centre, the cherry blossoms are now in Stage 5 of the bloom development process.

“We can clearly see the fluffy white petals of the blossoms,” the nature centre wrote in its latest update. “Once open, flowers last from 4-10 days, depending on the weather conditions.

Peak bloom starts when at least 70 per cent of the blossoms are open. Last week, a spokesperson for High Park’s nature centre told CityNews that peak bloom was forecasted for Monday despite some uneven weekend temperatures.

Photo courtesy: High Park Nature Centre.

Cherry blossoms last for about a week to a half with appropriate spring-like weather, but if it rains while they are in bloom, the flower petals fall quicker, and the blooming may be over in a few days.

Blossoms in High Park usually reach peak bloom between late April and early May.

There is no vehicle or parking access to High Park during the cherry blossom peak bloom period. Only Wheel-Trans vehicles will be allowed into High Park during peak bloom.

In Japan, the blooming of cherry blossoms marks the arrival of spring. It is celebrated with hanami, or flower-viewing parties, where people gather under the blossoms to appreciate their beauty.

There are a dozen other locations in the city with cherry blossom trees, including Cedarvale, Cedar Ridge, Trinity Bellwoods, and the University of Toronto in Scarborough.

The City of Toronto lists other locations where cherry blossoms can be seen.

Top Stories

Strike averted after TTC electrical and trades workers reach tentative deal
Strike averted after TTC electrical and trades workers reach tentative deal

A tentative deal has been reached between the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) and its electrical and trades workers, averting a strike that was set to begin on Monday. CUPE Local 2, which represents...

1h ago

Men from GTA charged in Facebook Marketplace fraud involving fake iPhones
Men from GTA charged in Facebook Marketplace fraud involving fake iPhones

Two men are facing charges in a fraud investigation after the pair allegedly sold fake Apple iPhones on Facebook Marketplace and, in some cases, assaulted and robbed their victims, Toronto police said. An...

41m ago

Umar Zameer not guilty in death of Toronto police officer
Umar Zameer not guilty in death of Toronto police officer

Umar Zameer has been found not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup. The verdict was delivered Sunday afternoon after almost four days of deliberations, during...

7h ago

Boy, 15, critically injured while riding atop moving GO train
Boy, 15, critically injured while riding atop moving GO train

A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life in hospital after falling off the top of a moving GO train early Sunday morning. Police say four teens between the ages of 14 and 16 boarded an eastbound train...

1h ago

