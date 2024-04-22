High Park cherry blossoms to reach peak bloom today

Peak cherry blossom bloom has started in High Park.

According to High Park’s nature centre, the cherry blossoms are now in Stage 5 of the bloom development process.

“We can clearly see the fluffy white petals of the blossoms,” the nature centre wrote in its latest update. “Once open, flowers last from 4-10 days, depending on the weather conditions.“

Peak bloom starts when at least 70 per cent of the blossoms are open. Last week, a spokesperson for High Park’s nature centre told CityNews that peak bloom was forecasted for Monday despite some uneven weekend temperatures.

Photo courtesy: High Park Nature Centre.

Cherry blossoms last for about a week to a half with appropriate spring-like weather, but if it rains while they are in bloom, the flower petals fall quicker, and the blooming may be over in a few days.

Blossoms in High Park usually reach peak bloom between late April and early May.

There is no vehicle or parking access to High Park during the cherry blossom peak bloom period. Only Wheel-Trans vehicles will be allowed into High Park during peak bloom.

In Japan, the blooming of cherry blossoms marks the arrival of spring. It is celebrated with hanami, or flower-viewing parties, where people gather under the blossoms to appreciate their beauty.

There are a dozen other locations in the city with cherry blossom trees, including Cedarvale, Cedar Ridge, Trinity Bellwoods, and the University of Toronto in Scarborough.

The City of Toronto lists other locations where cherry blossoms can be seen.