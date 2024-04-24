LGBTQ+ rallies to be held across Canada, billed as largest since marriage equality

<p>Parade grand marshal Fae Johnstone calls out chants through a megaphone  during the Capital Pride Parade in Ottawa, on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. Organizations across the country are gearing up for what they describe as the largest LGBTQ+ mobilization since the push for marriage equality. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang</p>

By Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press

Posted April 24, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated April 24, 2024 4:12 am.

Organizations across the country are gearing up for what they describe as the largest LGBTQ+ mobilization since the push for marriage equality.

Fae Johnstone, president of the Society of Queer Momentum, says there will be rallies across Canada in May.

The group, in partnership with other organizations, is pushing for all levels of government to respond to a series of calls to action that include funding for LGBTQ+ social supports and programs.

The group has dubbed the campaign the Rainbow Week of Action.

Rallies will take place in Toronto on May 16, and in cities including Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa on May 17. More events are set for other cities and communities.

Johnstone says their message is crucial now because “far-right groups and cynical politicians” have spread misinformation about the LGBTQ+ community to “fuel anger and division.”

“It’s time that we turn the tide. It’s time that we lift up our voices and call for a more free and equal Canada for all of our families,” she said.

Rallies will take place in a dozen large cities and towns, Johnstone said, and smaller communities are planning potlucks and pizza parties.

“Local organizers and provincial queer advocacy groups, they’re going to bring the flavour that their province and community needs. So in Alberta, in New Brunswick and Saskatchewan, we’re going to see rallies holding their government accountable for action on the rights and freedoms of trans kids,” she said. 

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has proposed restrictions to youth seeking gender-affirming care. She’s also proposed legislation that would require teachers to get parental consent before changing the name or pronouns with which they address a child under the age of 16. For students who are 16 or 17, the teachers wouldn’t need the parents’ permission, but parents would have to be notified.

Saskatchewan and New Brunswick brought in similar rules last year requiring parents’ consent for students 16 and under to change their names or pronouns. Protests and court challenges followed.

Saskatchewan also invoked the rarely used notwithstanding clause to override certain Charter rights in putting the policy into legislation.

Johnstone said the rallies also have a message for regions that have been more open to trans rights.

“In other provinces where we have governments that are receptive to the conversation, we’re going to keep pushing forward and urge them to put their money and their capital where their mouth is.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2024.

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: 20240423160440-66281d8a3921877c1bfd5de4jpeg.jpg, Caption:

Parade grand marshal Fae Johnstone calls out chants through a megaphone  during the Capital Pride Parade in Ottawa, on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. Organizations across the country are gearing up for what they describe as the largest LGBTQ+ mobilization since the push for marriage equality. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

–>

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Zameer, wife speak of relief and hope since acquittal
Zameer, wife speak of relief and hope since acquittal

Umar Zameer spent nearly three years waiting for a call that the charges against him in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup would be dropped, slowly losing hope that day would come. But on Sunday,...

7h ago

Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards
Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards

Toronto police unveiled an updated list of Canada's top 25 fugitives, with the city's police chief announcing that a combined $1 million in rewards is being offered to track these suspects down. Members...

14h ago

TCDSB trustees reject motion to fly anti-abortion flag at schools
TCDSB trustees reject motion to fly anti-abortion flag at schools

The Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) trustees have resoundingly rejected a motion that had called for the anti-abortion flag to be flown at every school for the month of way. The motion...

5h ago

Why Millennial and Gen Z votes are so crucial for the Liberals in the next federal election
Why Millennial and Gen Z votes are so crucial for the Liberals in the next federal election

The Liberal government is promoting measures in the federal budget aimed at young people as a matter of generational fairness, but the governing party also has a vested political interest in reaching out...

10h ago

Top Stories

Zameer, wife speak of relief and hope since acquittal
Zameer, wife speak of relief and hope since acquittal

Umar Zameer spent nearly three years waiting for a call that the charges against him in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup would be dropped, slowly losing hope that day would come. But on Sunday,...

7h ago

Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards
Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards

Toronto police unveiled an updated list of Canada's top 25 fugitives, with the city's police chief announcing that a combined $1 million in rewards is being offered to track these suspects down. Members...

14h ago

TCDSB trustees reject motion to fly anti-abortion flag at schools
TCDSB trustees reject motion to fly anti-abortion flag at schools

The Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) trustees have resoundingly rejected a motion that had called for the anti-abortion flag to be flown at every school for the month of way. The motion...

5h ago

Why Millennial and Gen Z votes are so crucial for the Liberals in the next federal election
Why Millennial and Gen Z votes are so crucial for the Liberals in the next federal election

The Liberal government is promoting measures in the federal budget aimed at young people as a matter of generational fairness, but the governing party also has a vested political interest in reaching out...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

25:27
Full one-on-one interview with Umar Zameer
Full one-on-one interview with Umar Zameer

Faiza Amin sits down with Umar Zameer and his wife, Aaida Shaikh, to hear about what life has been like in the three years leading up to his acquittal in the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup.

8h ago

7:47
Last three years described as 'terrible' and 'a rollercoaster' for Umar Zameer
Last three years described as 'terrible' and 'a rollercoaster' for Umar Zameer

In a one-on-one interview, Umar Zameer and his wife speak to Faiza Amin about the last three years awaiting trial and how life has been since the not guilty verdict.

8h ago

2:34
Toronto police offer $1M in rewards to track down Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives
Toronto police offer $1M in rewards to track down Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives

Police are issuing rewards up to $1 million for information that could lead up to the arrests of Canada's most wanted fugitives. Shauna Hunt reports from the police headquarters.

15h ago

2:17
Turtle hatchlings at risk in High Park
Turtle hatchlings at risk in High Park

As thousands of visitors head to High Park to see the cherry blossoms they are being urged to look down on the grassy hills. Videographer Audra Brown with what is being done to save at risk turtle nests across the park.

4:34
Toronto Police Chief requests OPP review following concerns of officer collusion
Toronto Police Chief requests OPP review following concerns of officer collusion

Chief Myron Demkiw has requested that the OPP conduct an independent review following comments made by the judge in the Zameer trial. Erica Natividad reports.

More Videos