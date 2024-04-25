CBC opts not to renew Andrew Phung comedy ‘Run the Burbs’ after third season

Actors Rakhee Morzaria as Camille and Andrew Phung as Andrew are shown in this undated handout image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ian Watson *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 25, 2024 3:24 pm.

Last Updated April 25, 2024 3:26 pm.

TORONTO — CBC is not renewing “Run the Burbs,” Andrew Phung’s suburban sitcom, for a fourth season.

Phung, who co-created and stars in the show, shared the news on social media.

“Run the Burbs,” which premiered on CBC in 2022, follows the Phams, a Vietnamese-South Asian Canadian family that upends traditional gender roles while making the most of life in the fictional community of Rockridge.

The show’s third season finished its run in Canada earlier this month, and Phung says it’s gearing up to air on the CW in the United States.

Trish Williams, CBC’s executive director of scripted content, says in a statement that while the show isn’t being renewed, the public broadcaster is proud of the way the series reflected Canada’s changing social landscape.

Phung says he and co-creator Scott Townend hope the show is able to live on elsewhere.

The duo say they love what they were able to create, not only on-screen but also behind-the-scenes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2024.

The Canadian Press

