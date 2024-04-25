Man shot in Etobicoke apartment dies in hospital, suspects sought

Toronto police
Toronto Police cruiser. Photo: Toronto Police Services/Facebook.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 25, 2024 11:12 am.

Last Updated April 25, 2024 11:16 am.

A man has died, and multiple suspects are wanted following an early-morning shooting inside an Etobicoke apartment building, Toronto police said.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday in the Lake Shore Boulevard West and Long Branch Avenue area.

Police received reports that a man had been shot inside an apartment unit. The victim was rushed to a trauma centre, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators believe multiple suspects with face coverings fled the area in a white sedan.

The homicide unit has taken over the case, and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dies after being pushed from balcony in Toronto, suspects sought: police
Man dies after being pushed from balcony in Toronto, suspects sought: police

A man has died after police believe he was pushed from a balcony in downtown Toronto. Toronto police officers responded to the eighth floor of a building on Dalhousie Street, near Church and Shuter...

1h ago

Ontario couple kept news of $70M lottery win from family for months
Ontario couple kept news of $70M lottery win from family for months

An Ontario couple who won the OLG Lotto Max $70 million draw kept the news a secret for months before revealing it to their extended family. Doug and Enid of Lakefield, Ont., won the lottery money from...

21m ago

Homicide unit investigating after man found dead at Scarborough apartment building
Homicide unit investigating after man found dead at Scarborough apartment building

Toronto police say the homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday at an apartment building in the city's east end. Emergency crews first received a call for a medical complaint...

28m ago

Monday Night Hockey to stream exclusively on Prime Video for the next 2 NHL seasons
Monday Night Hockey to stream exclusively on Prime Video for the next 2 NHL seasons

Monday Night Hockey will be streaming live exclusively on Prime Video for the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 National Hockey League (NHL) seasons. The two-year agreement was announced as a partnership with...

24m ago

Top Stories

Man dies after being pushed from balcony in Toronto, suspects sought: police
Man dies after being pushed from balcony in Toronto, suspects sought: police

A man has died after police believe he was pushed from a balcony in downtown Toronto. Toronto police officers responded to the eighth floor of a building on Dalhousie Street, near Church and Shuter...

1h ago

Ontario couple kept news of $70M lottery win from family for months
Ontario couple kept news of $70M lottery win from family for months

An Ontario couple who won the OLG Lotto Max $70 million draw kept the news a secret for months before revealing it to their extended family. Doug and Enid of Lakefield, Ont., won the lottery money from...

21m ago

Homicide unit investigating after man found dead at Scarborough apartment building
Homicide unit investigating after man found dead at Scarborough apartment building

Toronto police say the homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday at an apartment building in the city's east end. Emergency crews first received a call for a medical complaint...

28m ago

Monday Night Hockey to stream exclusively on Prime Video for the next 2 NHL seasons
Monday Night Hockey to stream exclusively on Prime Video for the next 2 NHL seasons

Monday Night Hockey will be streaming live exclusively on Prime Video for the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 National Hockey League (NHL) seasons. The two-year agreement was announced as a partnership with...

24m ago

Most Watched Today

1:59
Airline catering workers strike continues into its second week
Airline catering workers strike continues into its second week

About 800 workers at Gate Gourmet remain on strike and now the union is alleging mishandling of food by replacement workers. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

51m ago

2:24
Get ready for gridlock on the westbound 401
Get ready for gridlock on the westbound 401

Long-term lane reductions are about to impact drivers on the westbound 401. Shauna Hunt with the construction plans.

17h ago

3:01
An invasive worm warning as spring starts
An invasive worm warning as spring starts

Gardeners are being reminded to wear gloves while digging in the yard this year as an invasive worm armed with an irritating toxin spreads in Ontario. David Zura explains.

1h ago

2:35
Beloved Toronto patio at risk of closing over licensing dispute
Beloved Toronto patio at risk of closing over licensing dispute

A fight to keep the lights on at a beloved Toronto patio is threatening to turn the restaurant’s lights off, for good. Caryn Ceolin with why a patio the City already approved years ago is now at risk of closing.

17h ago

2:25
Ontario raising speed limits on some highways
Ontario raising speed limits on some highways

The Ford government is set to increase the speed limit on hundreds of kilometres of its highway network, including large portions of the 401. Brandon Rowe reports.

17h ago

More Videos