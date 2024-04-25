Man shot in Etobicoke apartment dies in hospital, suspects sought

A man has died, and multiple suspects are wanted following an early-morning shooting inside an Etobicoke apartment building, Toronto police said.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday in the Lake Shore Boulevard West and Long Branch Avenue area.

Police received reports that a man had been shot inside an apartment unit. The victim was rushed to a trauma centre, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators believe multiple suspects with face coverings fled the area in a white sedan.

The homicide unit has taken over the case, and the investigation is ongoing.