Writers Guild of Canada authorizes strike as bargaining continues with producers

The Writers Guild of Canada says its members have voted to authorize a strike if negotiators can’t reach a deal with the Canadian Media Producers Association.

The WGC says 96.5 per cent of those who voted were in favour of authorizing a strike, and a record 70.2 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot.

A strike authorization vote doesn’t necessarily mean a union will go on strike, it just gives them the option should negotiations break down.

The CPMA says it will remain at the bargaining table.

The two sides began bargaining six months ago, and their Independent Production Agreement expired on Dec. 31, 2023.

The CMPA is a national advocacy organization for independent film, TV and digital content producers, while the WGC represents screenwriters.