King Charles to resume public duties next week after cancer treatment: palace

Britain's King Charles III waves as he leaves after attending the Easter Matins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, England, on March 31, 2024
Britain's King Charles III waves as he leaves after attending the Easter Matins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, England, on March 31, 2024.

By The Associated Press

Posted April 26, 2024 1:13 pm.

Last Updated April 26, 2024 1:26 pm.

King Charles III will resume his public duties next week following treatment for cancer, Buckingham Palace announced Friday.

Charles took a break from public appearances almost three months ago to focus on his treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer.

The palace said Charles would make a public visit to a cancer treatment center on Tuesday in the first of several appearances he will make in coming weeks. One of his first major engagements will be hosting a state visit by the emperor and empress of Japan in June.

The palace didn’t provide an update on the king’s health or his treatment, though it says that the “medical team are very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about the King’s continued recovery.″

Charles continued his state duties, including reviewing government documents and meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after his diagnosis was disclosed on Feb. 5.

“His Majesty is greatly encouraged to be resuming some public-facing duties and very grateful to his medical team for their continued care and expertise,” the palace said in a statement.

Charles’ return will relieve pressure on other members of the royal family after the king’s absence, coupled with that of the Princess of Wales, also due to illness, highlighted the challenges faced by a slimmed down monarchy.

Amid the king’s commitment to cut costs and the decision of Duke and Duchess of Sussex — more commonly known as Prince Harry and Meghan — to walk away from royal duties, there are simply fewer family members available to carry out the endless round of ribbon cuttings, awards ceremonies and state events that make up the life of a modern royal.

