Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 26, 2024 5:02 pm.

Last Updated April 26, 2024 5:12 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,969.24, up 83.86 points):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 56 cents, or 1.13 per cent, to $48.96 on 9.4 million shares.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSX:IVN). Mining. Up $1.14, or 5.93 per cent, to $20.36 on 7.3 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up 67 cents, or 0.50 per cent, to $134.14 on 7.0 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up 29 cents, or 2.45 per cent, to $12.15 on 4.9 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 23 cents, or 0.79 per cent, to $29.32 on 4.5 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 44 cents, or 0.55 per cent, to $81.20 on 4.3 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

TFI International Inc. (TSX:TFII). Transportation. Down $4.47, or 2.32 per cent, to $4.47 on $187.87. The head of Canada’s biggest trucking firm says the upcoming U.S. election is straining an already weak market for freight. Uncertainty over the outcome of the political contest this fall means some customers are holding off on shipments until the result becomes clear, Alain Bédard, chairman and CEO of TFI International Inc., said Friday. The company’s net income fell 17 per cent year-over-year to $92.8 million in the quarter ended March 31. Revenue nudged up one per cent to $1.87 billion.

Imperial Oil Ltd. (TSX:IMO). Energy. Down 80 cents, or 0.82 per cent, to $96.56. Imperial Oil Ltd. pushed its Kearl oilsands project to record production for its first quarter as it continues to ramp up output ahead of the opening of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. The company averaged production of 277,000 barrels per day at the project, up about seven per cent from the same quarter last year. It reported a first-quarter profit of $1.20 billion, down from its best-ever first quarter last year that had profits of $1.25 billion. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26,2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Man jumps on TTC tracks at Sherbourne station fleeing from police after allegedly assaulting a woman
Man jumps on TTC tracks at Sherbourne station fleeing from police after allegedly assaulting a woman

A male suspect has been taken to hospital after jumping onto the subway tracks at Sherbourne station while allegedly fleeing from police. Police were called to the station around 12 p.m. on Friday...

1h ago

Three strikes and you’re out? Victim of multiple vehicle thefts calls foul on insurance industry
Three strikes and you’re out? Victim of multiple vehicle thefts calls foul on insurance industry

As the number of vehicle thefts continue to skyrocket across the GTA, so do insurance rates for some victims. One man, who’s been victimized multiple times but was able to recover his vehicle in...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

OPP reviewing actions of officer who provided protester with security info of Prime Minister
OPP reviewing actions of officer who provided protester with security info of Prime Minister

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reviewing the actions of one of their officers who gave security information about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to a protester and expressed his support for the demonstrators. In...

6h ago

Boy, 15, charged in shooting outside of Hamilton daycare
Boy, 15, charged in shooting outside of Hamilton daycare

Hamilton police have arrested a 15-year-old boy after a shooting outside of a daycare in the city's east end on Monday. Investigators say the shooting occurred while children from the daycare, located...

1h ago

