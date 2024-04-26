‘More time, the better’: Maple Leafs working with Nylander to play Game 4

The schedule makers have bought the Toronto Maple Leafs the most precious playoff commodity of all.

Time and space.

Room to breathe, regroup, and heal.

Certainly, that applies to every player on the giving and receiving end of a highly combative series that has counted 330 hits through three games.

Most critically for the Maple Leafs, though, the extra day off between Wednesday’s 4-2 home loss and Saturday’s shot at knotting their series versus the Boston Bruins at deuce increases the likelihood of game-breaker William Nylander making his 2024 post-season debut.

“The more time, the better,” coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters Thursday, as players on both sides were granted a day of rest.

“We’ve been working with Willy to give him the time that he needs to be ready to play.”

Nylander dealing with severe migraine: Sportsnet sources

Nylander has been on the ice at least thrice since coming down with a severe case of (possibly concussion-related) migraines last week, as reported by Elliotte Friedman, and put in a lengthy session with teammates the morning before Game 3’s loss.

Toronto’s medical team is working with the stud 40-goal, 98-point threat daily to get to the root of his head ailment and him game-ready.

In a series so tightly contested, a game-breaker of Nylander’s calibre could well be the difference. In addition to being a driver at 5-on-5 who provides a middle-six scoring punch, Nylander regularly contributes to the power play and penalty kill.

Toronto has been outscored 5-1 on special teams in three games, a major reason the Leafs are trailing the Bruins 2-1 in the series.

Nylander switched to a tinted visor heading into training camp in 2022 because he was suffering from eye migraines during the 2021-22 season.

He was wearing sunglasses indoors at Boston’s Warrior Ice Arena on Friday when he missed his first team practice and we learned that his availability was in doubt. (Yes, he’s a cool cat, but that is out of the ordinary for him.)

“We’re not going to comment on, whether it’s Willy or any other player, their status at this time of year especially. We’ve been working with Willy to give him the time that he needs to be ready to play,” Keefe replied, when asked directly about Friedman’s report.

Leafs power play struggling

General manager Brad Treliving also declined to confirm or deny that Nylander was dealing with migraines when contacted by Sportsnet.

A specific diagnosis remains hazy, but what is crystal clear is that the Maple Leafs would benefit greatly from Nylander’s offensive punch.

Boston’s Jeremy Swayman has tended the goal spectacularly in his two appearances and has given coach Jim Montgomery reason to break the club’s goalie rotation and start again in Game 4.

The Maple Leafs’ 1-for-11 power play is screaming for another shooting threat opposite Auston Matthews.

Toronto has scored three goals or fewer in 10 consecutive post-season games.

A healthy Nylander would increase the Leafs’ shot of bucking their most disturbing trend.

The club is expected to practice on Friday.

As ever in this series, all eyes will be on No. 88 in blue.