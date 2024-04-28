Man sought in suspected hate-motivated incident in downtown Toronto

Toronto police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a suspected hate-motivated investigation in downtown Toronto.

Investigators say on March 14 a man began following another person in the area of Bay and Joseph Streets, making anti-2SLGBTQI+ comments while continuing to harass them.

The man eventually fled the scene and was last seen in the area of Bloor Street West and Avenue Road.

The suspect is described as being in their 50s, five-foot-four to five-foot-six with a stocky build.

Police say this is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated case and if the person is charged and convicted of the offence, the Judge in the case will take into consideration hate as an aggravating factor when imposing sentence.