‘We need more tents’: Protesters hunker down at McGill encampment in solidarity with Gaza

McGill University encampment in solidarity with Gaza on April 28, 2024. (Swidda Rassy, CityNews)

By News Staff

Posted April 28, 2024 1:18 pm.

Montreal students at the McGill encampment in solidarity with Gaza gave every indication they don’t intend for their stay on the university grounds to be short lived.

“Make plans to spend the day at the encampment,” three Palestinian solidarity groups wrote in a joint Instagram post Sunday morning.

“We need more tents please,” the group Solidarity for Palestinian Human Rights (SPHR) McGill wrote on its Instagram story. “This is the most important supply we are asking for.”

Tents began going up at McGill – near the iconic Roddick Gates off Sherbrooke Street – Saturday afternoon, mirroring similar pro-Palestinian protest encampments on major U.S. campuses.

The encampment on McGill’s lower field was fenced off, with protesters calling the area a “liberated zone.” Stacks of water, food and other supplies could be seen inside the camp.

McGill University encampment in solidarity with Gaza on April 28, 2024. (Swidda Rassy, CityNews)

Organizers shared – on social media and to a Telegram channel dedicated to the protest – a list of items demonstrators needed, including lights, batteries, towels, gloves, portable toilets, blankets, sleeping bags, tables and chairs.

The students are calling for universities to separate themselves from any companies that are advancing Israel’s military efforts in Gaza.

“McGill you have blood on your heads,” one poster read. “Ceasefire now,” was written in chalk at the university entrance.

McGill campus security could be seen onsite Sunday afternoon, but Montreal police were not.

CityNews reached out to McGill University for a comment, with an official saying a statement would be coming soon.

