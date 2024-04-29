Oshawa man charged for exposing himself to minors: police

Samad Abdul Ghaffar, 30
Samad Abdul Ghaffar, 30, of Oshawa, was charged with an indecent act. He was released on an undertaking. Photo: Durham police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 29, 2024 6:07 am.

Last Updated April 29, 2024 6:10 am.

A man from Oshawa has been arrested for allegedly exposing himself to minors, Durham Regional Police said.

Authorities were notified of a sexual offence call in the area of Evergreen Drive and Canadian Oaks Drive in Whitby just before 5 p.m. on April 5.

It’s alleged a man exposed himself and began masturbating in a public area to two female youths. The man fled the area before police arrived.

One of the youths was able to provide the authorities with a detailed description of the male suspect and his vehicle.

The suspect was identified and arrested on April 19.

Samad Abdul Ghaffar, 30, of Oshawa, was charged with an indecent act. He was released on an undertaking.

Police are concerned there may be other victims and are requesting that anyone with information come forward.

Top Stories

HDSB investigating video of Oakville high school staff member calling student wearing keffiyeh a terrorist
HDSB investigating video of Oakville high school staff member calling student wearing keffiyeh a terrorist

The Halton District School Board (HDSB) has launched an internal investigation into a video circulating online that shows a staff member using what it says is "harmful, discriminatory, anti-Palestinian...

30m ago

Ontario to limit cellphone usage, ban vaping in schools
Ontario to limit cellphone usage, ban vaping in schools

The Ford government is limiting cell phone use in schools and banning vaping starting in the 2024-25 school year. Education minister Stephen Lecce announced the new measures at a morning news conference...

11h ago

'Deeply unhappy' grocery shoppers plan to boycott Loblaw-owned stores in May
'Deeply unhappy' grocery shoppers plan to boycott Loblaw-owned stores in May

A boycott targeting Loblaw is gaining momentum online, with what could be thousands of shoppers taking their money elsewhere in May. It’s the latest sign of Canadians’ mounting frustration with the...

2h ago

Tentative deal reached in almost two-week old Gate Gourmet strike
Tentative deal reached in almost two-week old Gate Gourmet strike

A tentative deal has been reached with striking Gate Gourmet workers, bringing an end to the almost two-week walkout. Details of the agreement have not been released but the bargaining committee is...

7h ago

