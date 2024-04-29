Oshawa man charged for exposing himself to minors: police

A man from Oshawa has been arrested for allegedly exposing himself to minors, Durham Regional Police said.

Authorities were notified of a sexual offence call in the area of Evergreen Drive and Canadian Oaks Drive in Whitby just before 5 p.m. on April 5.

It’s alleged a man exposed himself and began masturbating in a public area to two female youths. The man fled the area before police arrived.

One of the youths was able to provide the authorities with a detailed description of the male suspect and his vehicle.

The suspect was identified and arrested on April 19.

Samad Abdul Ghaffar, 30, of Oshawa, was charged with an indecent act. He was released on an undertaking.

Police are concerned there may be other victims and are requesting that anyone with information come forward.