Police release images of vehicle theft suspect

Toronto police have released images of a suspect after a vehicle was stolen from a parking lot in the Lower Simcoe Street and Queens Quay West area last February.

Officers were called to the parking lot on Monday, February 12, 2024 at around 10:34 a.m. after the owner’s vehicle was reported missing.

Investigators say it was stolen the day before.

Security video showed a white SUV enter the parking lot on Sunday morning at around 8:22 a.m.

The suspect exited the SUV and walked over to a white 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck. He managed to gain entry to the pickup, and drove it out of the parking lot.

Image of a vehicle theft suspect. Toronto Police.

He’s described as having a brown moustache, wearing a dark-coloured jacket with an orange lining, a grey hooded sweater and tan pants with white shoes.