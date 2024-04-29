Police release images of vehicle theft suspect

suspect
A suspect in a vehicle theft investigation. Toronto Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 29, 2024 11:01 am.

Last Updated April 29, 2024 11:15 am.

Toronto police have released images of a suspect after a vehicle was stolen from a parking lot in the Lower Simcoe Street and Queens Quay West area last February.

Officers were called to the parking lot on Monday, February 12, 2024 at around 10:34 a.m. after the owner’s vehicle was reported missing.

Investigators say it was stolen the day before.

Security video showed a white SUV enter the parking lot on Sunday morning at around 8:22 a.m.

The suspect exited the SUV and walked over to a white 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck. He managed to gain entry to the pickup, and drove it out of the parking lot.

Image of a vehicle theft suspect. Toronto Police.

He’s described as having a brown moustache, wearing a dark-coloured jacket with an orange lining, a grey hooded sweater and tan pants with white shoes.

12 arrested in massive credit card fraud scheme, $4M lost: Toronto police
12 arrested in massive credit card fraud scheme, $4M lost: Toronto police

Twelve people have been arrested in a lengthy synthetic-identify fraud investigation involving credit accounts that exceed $4 million in lost funds, Toronto police announced. The results of Project...

29m ago

'Deeply unhappy' grocery shoppers plan to boycott Loblaw-owned stores in May
'Deeply unhappy' grocery shoppers plan to boycott Loblaw-owned stores in May

A boycott targeting Loblaw is gaining momentum online, with what could be thousands of shoppers taking their money elsewhere in May. It’s the latest sign of Canadians’ mounting frustration with the...

7h ago

HDSB investigating video of Oakville high school staff member calling student wearing keffiyeh a terrorist
HDSB investigating video of Oakville high school staff member calling student wearing keffiyeh a terrorist

The Halton District School Board (HDSB) has launched an internal investigation into a video circulating online that shows a staff member using what it says is "harmful, discriminatory, anti-Palestinian...

3h ago

Woman struck by TTC bus, critically injured in city's east end
Woman struck by TTC bus, critically injured in city's east end

A woman was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition after she was hit by a TTC bus in Toronto's east end. Toronto paramedics were called to the Kingston Road and Woodbine Avenue area in the...

5m ago

8:53
Lecce discusses plan to limit cellphone use, social media and vaping in schools
Lecce discusses plan to limit cellphone use, social media and vaping in schools

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce sat down with Breakfast Television to discuss the province's plan to limit cellphone use in classrooms, restrict access to all social media networks and ban vaping on school properties starting this fall.

55m ago

3:00
Invasive 'water fleas' continue decades-long spread
Invasive 'water fleas' continue decades-long spread

Outdoor enthusiasts are being asked to use extra caution when heading out to the lake this season as an old invasive species sees no improvement decades later. David Zura explains.

15h ago

3:06
Ontario to limit cellphone usage in class and ban vaping
Ontario to limit cellphone usage in class and ban vaping

The province is working to remove distractions from classroom as part of its back-to-basics plan. However, as Afua Baah reports, there are doubts about how educators can enforce these new measures.

16h ago

2:28
Wave of cats arrives in GTA
Wave of cats arrives in GTA

The Ontario SPCA is asking families to consider cat adoption after dozens of felines arrive in the area from Ontario's north. David Zura explains.

3:00
Stakes high for Ontario Liberals and Tories in Milton byelection
Stakes high for Ontario Liberals and Tories in Milton byelection

A byelection in Milton could help Ontario’s Liberals get back on top or put Doug Ford’s leadership on the line. Caryn Ceolin with why the Milton byelection could offer a glimpse of the next provincial vote.

