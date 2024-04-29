Police release images of vehicle theft suspect
Posted April 29, 2024 11:01 am.
Last Updated April 29, 2024 11:15 am.
Toronto police have released images of a suspect after a vehicle was stolen from a parking lot in the Lower Simcoe Street and Queens Quay West area last February.
Officers were called to the parking lot on Monday, February 12, 2024 at around 10:34 a.m. after the owner’s vehicle was reported missing.
Investigators say it was stolen the day before.
Security video showed a white SUV enter the parking lot on Sunday morning at around 8:22 a.m.
The suspect exited the SUV and walked over to a white 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck. He managed to gain entry to the pickup, and drove it out of the parking lot.
He’s described as having a brown moustache, wearing a dark-coloured jacket with an orange lining, a grey hooded sweater and tan pants with white shoes.