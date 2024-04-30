S&P/TSX composite down more than 150 points, U.S. stock markets also fall

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down more than 150 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy and base metal stocks, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 176.07 points at 21,835.55.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 301.88 points at 38,084.21. The S&P 500 index was down 33.46 points at 5,082.71, while the Nasdaq composite was down 116.70 points at 15,866.38.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.76 cents US compared with 73.22 cents US on Monday.

The June crude contract was down 95 cents at US$81.68 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up less than a penny at US2.03 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$51.50 at US$2,306.20 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 10 cents at US$4.58 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2024.

Top Stories

Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU
Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU

A deadly multi-vehicle crash that involved a wrong-way driver on Highway 401 in Whitby started when police were in pursuit of at least one suspect who robbed an LCBO, the province's police watchdog said. The...

updated

10m ago

Ontario gets green light to build Highway 413. Here's when construction starts
Ontario gets green light to build Highway 413. Here's when construction starts

Premier Doug Ford announced on Tuesday that Ontario will proceed with plans to build Highway 413 starting next year. The highway construction project has environmental protections in place, and construction...

1h ago

'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death
'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death

Toronto police Chief, Myron Demkiw, initially cast doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence after he was acquitted in the death of Toronto Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, saying outside the courthouse following...

59m ago

Toronto expected to break record for wettest April since 1992
Toronto expected to break record for wettest April since 1992

The month of April is shaping up to be the wettest one on record in Toronto in 32 years. According to unofficial totals, 135.1 millimetres of rain have fallen at Pearson International Airport in April,...

2h ago

