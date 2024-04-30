S&P/TSX composite down more than 150 points, U.S. stock markets also fall

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down more than 150 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy and base metal stocks, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 176.07 points at 21,835.55.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 301.88 points at 38,084.21. The S&P 500 index was down 33.46 points at 5,082.71, while the Nasdaq composite was down 116.70 points at 15,866.38.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.76 cents US compared with 73.22 cents US on Monday.

The June crude contract was down 95 cents at US$81.68 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up less than a penny at US2.03 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$51.50 at US$2,306.20 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 10 cents at US$4.58 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press