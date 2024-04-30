Violent incidents at Toronto shelters have increased with overcrowding: CAMH study

A new study from CAMH shows physical assaults, verbal abuse, threats and harassment in the shelter system increased by 283% over a decade. Overcrowding and ineffective interventions are among the reasons. Mark McAllister reports.

By Mark McAllister

Posted April 30, 2024 8:42 pm.

Physical assaults, verbal abuse, threats and harassment are all being experienced more than they ever have in the shelter system, according to a report put together for the City of Toronto by the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH).

The alarming trend shows a 283 per cent increase in “interpersonal violence” over a decade as the number of people using shelters also grew while service restrictions increased by 33 per cent before decreasing in the last couple of years.

what we’ve seen is shelter work today does not look like shelter work 10 or 15 years ago, complex issues such as the drug toxicity crisis, increasing poverty, the homelessness crisis, and frankly, unmet mental health needs,”

The data points to a need for more support in the shelter system for those staying and staff.

“Certainly, we know that people when they’re unhoused become more ill and that there are a lot of unmet needs of our residents in shelters,” said Councillor Alejandra Bravo.

Overcrowding in the current shelter system is a major factor and policies that limit privacy, driving anxieties high on top of mental health issues related to homelessness.

Mayor Olivia Chow hopes 20 new shelters sites throughout the city, over the next 10 years, will help.

“We’re moving from big, big shelter to smaller [ones with] under 80 people. When the numbers are smaller, there’s less conflict, more of a sense of belonging, much easier to connect with people. So the new shelter housing plan is to build smaller shelters,” said Chow.

Poor staff communication and ineffective interventions are also pointed out as factors for violence. Those working to help people outside the shelter system believe that’s one of the keys for turning things around.

“Really, this is relationship work. When we’re working with homeless people and talking about integrated supports, if we don’t have trusting relationships with people, there’s no way those interventions will actually work,” said Diana McNally, a community worker with All Saints Toronto.

While this report spells out the problem as they exists with more detail, there’s still no plan to address the issues at this point.

The city is currently developing its “Shelter Safety Action Plan” but it’s not expected to be ready until later this year or in 2025.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU
Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU

A deadly multi-vehicle crash that involved a wrong-way driver on Highway 401 in Whitby started when police were in pursuit of at least one suspect who robbed an LCBO, the province's police watchdog said. The...

7h ago

'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death
'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death

Toronto police Chief, Myron Demkiw, initially cast doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence after he was acquitted in the death of Toronto Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, saying outside the courthouse following...

7h ago

Ontario needs to do more to help families with violent, autistic children suffering under extreme circumstances
Ontario needs to do more to help families with violent, autistic children suffering under extreme circumstances

An Ontario family in crisis is pleading for help. They say their autistic child has exhibited violent tendencies, and they’re scared for him and for themselves. "I don't know how much longer…I can...

2h ago

Man dies in Etobicoke crash, police looking for witnesses
Man dies in Etobicoke crash, police looking for witnesses

A man has died of his injuries after a single vehicle collision in Etobicoke earlier this month. Police say they were called to reports of the crash on April 17 just before 11 p.m. in the Highway 27...

23m ago

Top Stories

Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU
Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU

A deadly multi-vehicle crash that involved a wrong-way driver on Highway 401 in Whitby started when police were in pursuit of at least one suspect who robbed an LCBO, the province's police watchdog said. The...

7h ago

'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death
'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death

Toronto police Chief, Myron Demkiw, initially cast doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence after he was acquitted in the death of Toronto Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, saying outside the courthouse following...

7h ago

Ontario needs to do more to help families with violent, autistic children suffering under extreme circumstances
Ontario needs to do more to help families with violent, autistic children suffering under extreme circumstances

An Ontario family in crisis is pleading for help. They say their autistic child has exhibited violent tendencies, and they’re scared for him and for themselves. "I don't know how much longer…I can...

2h ago

Man dies in Etobicoke crash, police looking for witnesses
Man dies in Etobicoke crash, police looking for witnesses

A man has died of his injuries after a single vehicle collision in Etobicoke earlier this month. Police say they were called to reports of the crash on April 17 just before 11 p.m. in the Highway 27...

23m ago

Most Watched Today

3:38
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401

An infant and their grandparents are among 4 killed in a multi-vehicle collision following a wrong-way police chase down Hwy 401. Erica Natividad reports.

2h ago

2:27
Toronto's police chief apologizes for casting doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence
Toronto's police chief apologizes for casting doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw has apologized for comments he made following Umar Zameer's not guilty verdict earlier this month, as the service faces growing backlash. Tina Yazdani reports.

3h ago

1:16
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash

A video taken by a witness and sent to CityNews captures vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Highway 401 near Whitby, moments before a crash and the aftermath.

21h ago

1:23
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby

Durham police have reported fatalities after a serious crash on Highway 401 in Whitby, reportedly caused by a vehicle fleeing from police.

22h ago

4:03
Mother of autistic child fears he will unintentionally kill her
Mother of autistic child fears he will unintentionally kill her

Stephanie Serenko’s 8 year old son is 180 pounds, the child has autism and she struggles to survive his violent outbursts. The family is pleading for the Ford government to help.

More Videos