Stantec acquires U.K. engineering form Hydrock, terms not disclosed

EDMONTON — Engineering firm Stantec Inc. says it has acquired Hydrock, an engineering design firm based in England.

Financial terms of the deal that closed on Tuesday were not disclosed.

Stantec says the addition of Hydrock and its 950 employees will increase its workforce in the United Kingdom by over 30 per cent.

The Canadian company says Hydrock’s project experience is focused on building design and performance, energy and sustainability, climate adaptation, and geo-environmental services.

The deal is Stantec’s third acquisition in recent months.

It recently added Markham, Ont.-based engineering firm Morrison Hershfield as well as German infrastructure firm Zetcon Engineering.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2024.

