Halton police warn students not play ‘assassins’ game after string of latest incidents

Police have once again issued a warning about the dangers of the “assassins” game following a series of reported incidents in Halton Region in the past week.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) say the game involves high school students hunting or “assassinating” each other with water or Nerf-style guns. The game takes place in a variety of public settings during the day and at night.

Some of the guns have been reported to look like real firearms, leading bystanders to call police.

In the last day alone, officers responded to four calls related to the game. In one instance, police laid charges against two young people from Georgetown.

“Notwithstanding the fear and elevated emergency response the game can cause, there is the potential for those who participate in it to face a number of consequences – up to and including criminal charges,” police stated in a release on Thursday.

“To ensure the safety of members of the public and to eliminate the risk of an unnecessary and serious encounter with officers, the HRPS discourages youth from participating in this game and encourages parents to speak to their children about its far-reaching, associated risks.”

Police say while most of the cases involves kids playing with no harm intended, their actions have resulted in unintended consequences that put everyone at risk.

Halton police have warned parents and kids about the game in past years following similar incidents.

With files from 680 NewsRadio Toronto staff