Canada expanding surveillance, increasing testing for avian flu

Dairy cows are seen at a farm in Sainte-Marie-Madelaine, Que. Friday, August 31, 2018. The Canadian government is expanding its surveillance program for a form of avian flu amid a growing outbreak in U.S. dairy cattle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 3, 2024 9:46 pm.

Last Updated May 3, 2024 10:07 pm.

OTTAWA — The Canadian government is expanding its surveillance program for a form of avian flu amid a growing outbreak in U.S. dairy cattle.

Fragments of highly pathogenic avian influenza have been detected in pasteurized milk sold in the U.S. and a statement from Canada’s health agencies says lactating dairy cattle being imported from the United States will now require negative tests.

The statement says officials will be conducting enhanced testing of milk at the retail level to look for viral fragments.

It says voluntary testing will also be available for cows that are not presenting with clinical signs of HPAI, as part of “enhanced industry biosecurity efforts.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said last week about 20 per cent of milk samples from across the country tested positive for fragments of avian flu.

The Canadian statement says commercially sold milk and milk products remain safe to consume and pasteurization of dairy products is effective in inactivating the virus that causes HPAI, even when fragments of the virus remain.

It says if officials become aware of any potential food safety or animal health risks, immediate actions will be taken to help protect Canada’s food supply and livestock. 

“While the risk of transmission to humans remains low, the Government of Canada, the provinces and territories, as well as our colleagues in the United States, are working together to actively monitor, prepare and respond as necessary to this evolving situation to help safeguard Canada’s cattle and protect the health of people in Canada,” the statement says.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Grandparents killed in wrong-way Hwy. 401 crash that also claimed life of infant identified
Grandparents killed in wrong-way Hwy. 401 crash that also claimed life of infant identified

The Consulate General of India in Toronto has identified the grandparents killed in a wrong-way crash on Highway 401. A three-month-old baby, their grandchild, also died in the multi-vehicle crash Monday...

2h ago

Video shows officer struck by vehicle during auto theft investigation
Video shows officer struck by vehicle during auto theft investigation

York Regional Police say one suspect was arrested and a second remains at large after an officer was struck by a vehicle during an auto theft investigation in Toronto earlier this week. It happened...

8h ago

York police looking for suspects after arson at Richmond Hill barbershop
York police looking for suspects after arson at Richmond Hill barbershop

York police are looking for suspects after an overnight arson at a barbershop in Richmond Hill. Officers were called to the business at 3:45 a.m. on May 1 in the area of Yonge Street and Major Mackenzie...

8h ago

Foreign meddling undermined public confidence in Canadian democracy: inquiry report
Foreign meddling undermined public confidence in Canadian democracy: inquiry report

Foreign interference by China did not affect the overall results of the 2019 and 2021 general elections won by Justin Trudeau's Liberals, a federal commission of inquiry has found. In an interim report...

8h ago

Top Stories

Grandparents killed in wrong-way Hwy. 401 crash that also claimed life of infant identified
Grandparents killed in wrong-way Hwy. 401 crash that also claimed life of infant identified

The Consulate General of India in Toronto has identified the grandparents killed in a wrong-way crash on Highway 401. A three-month-old baby, their grandchild, also died in the multi-vehicle crash Monday...

2h ago

Video shows officer struck by vehicle during auto theft investigation
Video shows officer struck by vehicle during auto theft investigation

York Regional Police say one suspect was arrested and a second remains at large after an officer was struck by a vehicle during an auto theft investigation in Toronto earlier this week. It happened...

8h ago

York police looking for suspects after arson at Richmond Hill barbershop
York police looking for suspects after arson at Richmond Hill barbershop

York police are looking for suspects after an overnight arson at a barbershop in Richmond Hill. Officers were called to the business at 3:45 a.m. on May 1 in the area of Yonge Street and Major Mackenzie...

8h ago

Foreign meddling undermined public confidence in Canadian democracy: inquiry report
Foreign meddling undermined public confidence in Canadian democracy: inquiry report

Foreign interference by China did not affect the overall results of the 2019 and 2021 general elections won by Justin Trudeau's Liberals, a federal commission of inquiry has found. In an interim report...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

0:46
York Regional Police look for suspect in Richmond Hill arson
York Regional Police look for suspect in Richmond Hill arson

Police in York Region are on the hunt for a suspect after a barber shop went up in flames in Richmond Hill.

8h ago

0:44
Officer struck by vehicle as auto theft suspect drives away
Officer struck by vehicle as auto theft suspect drives away

A York Regional Police officer involved in an auto theft investigation was struck by a getaway vehicle used by a suspect. The officer was sent to hospital with minor injuries. Warning, this video contains images that may be considered disturbing.

9h ago

1:57
A big victory for Progressive Conservatives winning two by-elections
A big victory for Progressive Conservatives winning two by-elections

A big win for Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives who have won both Ontario by-elections. As City’s Jazan Grewal reports, political observers suggested the Milton byelection was expected to be a tight race.

23h ago

1:59
Bank of Canada Governor answers MP's questions at Finance Committee
Bank of Canada Governor answers MP's questions at Finance Committee

The carbon tax is set to become a major issue in the next election. Xiaoli Li looks at how much the divisive tax is actually contributing to the high cost of living.

21h ago

2:05
HPV test to be added to cervical screening in 2025
HPV test to be added to cervical screening in 2025

Ontario will be replacing PAP tests with HPV tests for cervical cancer screening next year. Erica Natividad with what this means for patients.
More Videos