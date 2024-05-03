iGaming in Canada: which provinces can we expect to follow in Ontario’s shoes?

This article is presented to you by Ontario Casinos. Must be 19 or older. Ontario only. Please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, visit ConnexOntario.ca.

Ontario has made headlines in the iGaming world with the launch of its regulated online casino market. The market went live in April 2022, marking a significant milestone in the province’s efforts to modernize its gambling industry. The regulatory authority overseeing online casinos in Ontario is the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), responsible for ensuring compliance with regulations and safeguarding player interests.

As of today, there are several operators active in the Ontario market. However, recent regulation changes have stirred some controversy. Ontario casino operators are now prohibited from marketing their services with influencers or celebrities, aiming to mitigate potential risks associated with irresponsible gambling behaviour and prevent vulnerable users from accessing the platforms.

The state of online casinos in Canadian provinces

While Ontario has been the first province to open up an iGaming market that allows international operators to apply for a licence, other provinces across Canada are also considering their stance on iGaming. One province is Alberta, where discussions regarding online casino regulation are gaining momentum.

Alberta

Alberta currently operates under a decentralized system for gambling regulation, with the Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis Commission (AGLC) overseeing land-based casinos. Currently, users residing in Alberta have access to PlayNow, however, the province has expressed interest in exploring the potential benefits of regulating iGaming, similar to Ontario.

While specific details and timelines remain unclear, Alberta’s move towards online casino regulation could signal a shift in the broader Canadian gaming landscape.

British Columbia

British Columbia launched its online casino platform, PlayNow, in 2010, making it one of the first provinces to regulate internet gaming. Operated by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC), PlayNow offers a variety of casino games, sports betting, and lottery options to residents of the province.

Quebec

Quebec operates its online gaming platform, Espacejeux, under the oversight of Loto-Québec. Launched in 2010, Espacejeux offers a range of casino games, poker, and sports betting options to residents of Quebec. The province has maintained a strict regulatory framework to ensure responsible gambling practices and protect consumers.

The regulatory landscape of online casinos in Canada

Ontario’s decision to regulate online casinos reflects a broader trend toward modernization and consumer protection within the gaming industry. By licensing and regulating online casinos, more provinces can aim to mitigate risks associated with underage gambling, promote responsible gambling practices, and combat the increase of unlicensed offshore operators.

Ontario’s efforts in opening the province’s iGaming market up serve as a model for other provinces considering similar measures. As discussions continue and regulatory frameworks evolve, we can expect to see more provinces follow in Ontario’s footsteps, embracing licensed and regulated online casinos as a means of promoting consumer safety and integrity within the gaming industry.

