Southern Brazil has been hit by the worst floods in 80 years. At least 37 people have died

Streets are flooded after heavy rain in Sao Sebastiao do Cai, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Carlos Macedo)

By Gabriela Sá Pessoa, The Associated Press

Posted May 3, 2024 12:36 pm.

Last Updated May 3, 2024 12:57 pm.

SAO PAULO (AP) — Heavy rains in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul killed 37 people, with another 74 still missing, the state civil defense agency said Friday, as record-breaking floods devastated cities and forced thousands to leave their homes.

It was the fourth such environmental disaster in a year, following floods in July, September and November 2023 that killed 75 people in total.

The flooding statewide has surpassed that seen during a historic 1941 deluge, according to the Brazilian Geological Service. In some cities, water levels were at their highest since records began nearly 150 years ago, the agency said.

On Thursday, a dam at a hydroelectric plant between the cities of Bento Goncalves and Cotipora partially collapsed and entire cities in the Taquari River valley, like Lajeado and Estrela, were completely overtaken by water. In the town of Feliz, 50 miles (80 kilometers) from the state capital, Porto Alegre, a massively swollen river swept away a bridge that connected it with the neighboring city of Linha Nova.

Operators reported electricity, communications and water cuts across the state. More than 23,000 people had to leave their homes, according to the civil defense agency.

Without internet, telephone service or electricity, residents struggled to provide updates or information to their relatives living in other states. Helicopters flew continually over the cities while stranded families with children awaited rescue on the rooftops.

The downpour started Monday and is expected to last at least through Saturday, Marcelo Seluchi, chief meteorologist at the National Center for Monitoring and Alerts of Natural Disasters, told Brazil’s public television network Friday.

On Thursday night, Gov. Eduardo Leite alerted the state’s population — known as gauchos — about the persistence of rains and floods. The situation was expected to worsen in Porto Alegre, he said.

“As a human being, I am devastated inside, just like every gaucho is,” he said. “But as governor, I am here steadfast and I guarantee that we will not falter. We are doing everything with focus, attention, discipline, and outrage, to ensure that everything within our reach is done.”

Weather across South America is affected by the climate phenomenon El Niño, a periodic, naturally occurring event that warms surface waters in the Equatorial Pacific region. In Brazil, El Niño has historically caused droughts in the north and intense rainfall in the south.

This year, the impacts of El Niño have been particularly dramatic, with a historic drought in the Amazon. Scientists say extreme weather is happening more frequently due to human-caused climate change.

Foreign meddling undermined public confidence in Canadian democracy: inquiry report
Foreign meddling undermined public confidence in Canadian democracy: inquiry report

Foreign interference by China did not affect the overall results of the 2019 and 2021 general elections won by Justin Trudeau's Liberals, a federal commission of inquiry has found. In an interim report...

5m ago

Toronto to receive $104M from feds to support hosting 6 FIFA World Cup games in 2026
Toronto to receive $104M from feds to support hosting 6 FIFA World Cup games in 2026

The federal government announced Toronto will receive $104 million in funding to help the city host six matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and federal Sports Minister Carla...

2h ago

1 charged in string of GTA cinema shootings, others remain wanted
1 charged in string of GTA cinema shootings, others remain wanted

One man has been arrested in an ongoing investigation into multiple shootings targeting cinemas in the GTA that are believed to be connected to a turf war surrounding South Indian-language movies. On...

4h ago

Cyclist critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Cyclist critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga. Peel Regional Police were called to the Mississauga Road and Indian Road area just before 8:30 a.m. on Friday. A...

2h ago

1:57
A big victory for Progressive Conservatives winning two by-elections
A big victory for Progressive Conservatives winning two by-elections

A big win for Premier Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives who have won both Ontario by-elections. As City's Jazan Grewal reports, political observers suggested the Milton byelection was expected to be a tight race.

14h ago

2:29
Breath test now required at all OPP traffic stops in GTA
Breath test now required at all OPP traffic stops in GTA

OPP have announced they will conduct mandatory alcohol screening as part of every Toronto-area traffic stop. Michelle Mackey has what led to the move and concerns surrounding it

19h ago

1:43
Dispatch audio reveals new details about wrong-way police chase on highway
Dispatch audio reveals new details about wrong-way police chase on highway

According to dispatch audio, OPP officers raised concerns about a wrong-way police chase on the 401 moments before a fatal multi-vehicle collision. Erica Natividad with whether Durham Regional Police may have broken protocol in pursuing the vehicle.
2:25
Calmer QP, but Poilievre doubles down
Calmer QP, but Poilievre doubles down

Cooler heads appeared to prevail, one day after Pierre Poilievre was ejected from the House of Commons for unparliamentary language. But less than an hour later, Poilievre doubled down on his remarks to a local radio host.
1:52
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company

Residents in one Mississauga neighbourhood say they're being kept up all night. The source of the noise causing them to lose sleep is right in their backyards. Pat Taney reports.
